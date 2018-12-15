Westmont Basketball Handed 88-69 Loss by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

College Basketball

Westmont Men's Basketball suffered an 88-69 road loss to the Staggs of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (6-3) on Saturday, falling to 6-4 on the year.

CMS held a 15-point advantage at halftime (48-33) and increased it to as many as 26 points in the second half.

Claremont shot 47.3 percent from the floor (35 of 47), including 47.4 percent from beyond the arc (9 of 19). Westmont made 44.2 percent of its field goals (19 of 43) but struggled from three-point range, making just 3 of 15.

The Staggs also held the rebounding advantage 42-28, including a 20-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

A unique feature of the game was Westmont sophomore guard Kyle Scalmanini playing against the team coached by his father, Ken Scalmanini. The elder Scalmanini has been at the helm of the Staggs all of his son's life. In 20 years, he has compiled a record of 362-169 (.682). The Warriors' Scalmanini, tallied 13 points and pulled down three rebounds.

Olisa Nwachie recorded 19 points and had five rebounds and three assists. Jordan Spaschak and Gyse Hulsebosch each added 10 points to the Warriors' totals.

The Warriors were scheduled to play Lethbridge of Alberta next Thursday, but the Canadian team has cancelled its trip to Southern California. The next time the Warriors will take the floor will be during the 43rd Tom Byron Classic, Dec. 28 and 29.