Westmont Battles Back to Win 2nd NAIA Match in Five Sets

College Volleyball

Westmont fought back from a 2-1 deficit in sets and defeated Morningside, Iowa in five, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9, to win its second pool-play match at the NAIA Volleyball Championships on Wednesday.

Setter Amy Buffham ran a balanced attack and dished out 53 assists.

Samantha Neely led the attack with 15 kills, while Hali Galloway, Cassidy Rea and Brooklynn Cheney each had 14 kills.

Lauren Friis picked up 20 digs to spark a strong defensive performance. Galloway and Buffham each had 11 digs and Madison Morrison added 10 digs.

The Warriors face Park, Mo. in their final pool play match on Thursday.