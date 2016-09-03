Westmont Beaten by UC San Diego, 2-1

Soccer

Westmont men's soccer fell 2-1 at UC San Diego in a nonconference match on Saturday. In the 16th minute, Augie Andrade put the Warriors ahead when he fired a shot from near the end line on the right into the left side of the net for an unassisted goal. It was the first goal of the junior transfer's Westmont career. Westmont made the goal stand up for the next 20 minutes. However, the Triton's Uly De la Cal scored the equalizer in the 36th minutes, assisted by Malek Bashti. The stalemate ended in the 79th minute when Riley Harbour connected from outside the box into the lower left-hand corner. Westmont tallied six shots in the contest, putting four of them on goal. UC San Diego also had four shots on goal and took a total of 13.

