Westmont Beats Chapman in Season Finale

Seniors Kyle Godfrey and Ryan Shultz led Westmont to a 7-2 victory over Chapman in the Warriors’ final dual match of the year. Godfrey won at No. 1 singles, defeating Cliff Yook, 6-2, 6-3.

"I got a big lead in the first set and got a couple of other breaks and rode with the early momentum," Godfrey said. "I was feeding off the energy of the matches next to me. Aaron (Cooke) was rolling very quickly and Ryan was playing really well. I was serving well today. When I am serving well it picks the rest of my game up and gives me a lot of confidence."

Head coach Chris Elwood was impressed with Godfrey’s performance.

"That is the best match that Kyle has played in his four years at Westmont," Elwood declared. "It was a great win. Kyle’s opponent has only lost twice (this year) and has beaten several players in our conference, including Alessandro Ventre, who plays number one at California Baptist and is probably the second or third best player in the GSAC. It’s a great way for him to go out in his final match of his senior year.

"It’s also great to see Ryan Shultz come through in his last match and win both singles and doubles," Elwood continued. "He played a great doubles match and pulled out a straight-sets win in singles."

Shultz, playing at No. 5 singles, defeated Andrew Gabell, 6-0, 7-5.

"The first set I was playing power tennis," Shultz explained. "I was hitting through and making all my shots on my approach. My second set I tried to go between the legs a couple of times and didn’t make it. I lost focus but then rode it out to the end."

Freshman Aaron Cooke won at No. 2 singles for Westmont (6-12), sweeping Leland Buttle, 6-0, 6-0. Fellow freshman Kent Stormans won at No. 4, 6-1, 6-1, over Chapman’s Jeff Fracalosy. The longest

match of the day was played at No. 3 singles where sophomore Arthur Kalayjian gutted out a 7-5, 7-6

(3) win over Tyler Martin despite falling behind early in both sets.

The only singles win for Chapman (6-11) came at No. 6, where Scott Fang defeated sophomore Ryley Schultz, 7-5, 6-4.

In doubles action, Shultz and Kalayjian teamed up at No. 3 to post an 8-3 win over Gabell and

Fracalosy. Schultz and Stormans won by the same score at No. 2, defeating Martin and Fong. Chapman’s Yook and Buttle won, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles, defeating Godfrey and Cooke.

Westmont concludes its 2008 season by participating in the upcoming Ojai Tournament beginning Thursday.

Westmont 7, Chapman 2

Singles

No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) defeated Cliff Yook (Chapman) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Leland Buttle (Chapman) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 — Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) defeated Tyler Martin (Chapman) 7-5, 7-6 (3)

No. 4 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Jeff Fracalosy (Chapman) 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 — Ryan Shultz (Westmont) defeated Andrew Gabell (Chapman) 6-0, 7-5

No. 6 — Scott Fong (Chapman) defeated Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Cliff Yook / Leland Buttle (Chapman) defeated Kyle Godfrey / Aaron Cooke (Westmont) 8-3

No. 2 — Ryley Schultz / Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Tyler Martin / Scott Fong (Chapman) 8-3

No. 3 — Arthur Kalayjian / Ryan Shultz (Westmont) defeated Andrew Gabell / Jeff Fracalosy (Chapman) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.