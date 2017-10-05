Westmont Beats Hope International on Jeremiah Anderson’s Golden Goal

Soccer

Jeremiah Anderson's left-footed blast from long range beat a diving Hope International goalkeeper for the golden goal in overtime, lifting Westmont to a 2-1 soccer victory in a key GSAC game at Thorrington Field on Thursday.

Anderson had a shot with the same angle a few minutes earlier that went just wide.

“Once I saw that come off my foot I was like, ‘I’m just going to keep shooting. It’s coming off my foot well right now,’” Anderson said.

On the game-winning goal in the 94th minute, he said: “I just got some space and let one rip.”

Assistant coach Johnny Whallon liked that Anderson remained confident after missing the first shot.

“Jerry’s a marksman," he said. "The thing that I’m most pleased about Jerry today is that he didn’t get discouraged when it wasn’t going well, he stood with it. I think the key to the goal he scored was that about two minutes earlier he hit the same ball that went just wide. His confidence was up on that second chance."

Westmont improved to 5-2-3 and 4-1 in the GSAC; Hope International is 8-2-2 and 4-1.

It was a physical game from start to finish.

“I think this group is ready for these games," Whallon said. "It took a while but they figured it out. I think they showed a lot of composure. It’s not always going to look pretty. I was really proud of their resiliency just to fight through it.”

The Warriors had a chance to take an early lead in the 20th minute when Yazi Hernandez was fouled in the box resulting in a penalty kick. Hernandez took the kick, but Hope’s keeper Ryan Brown was up to the task, diving to his right to stop the attack.

The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Westmont started the scoring in the 60th minute when Anderson had the ball on the left side. He whipped in a cross to Tyler Young who chested the ball into the back left side of the goal to put the Warriors up 1-0.

“I was just trying to put it in the box," Anderson said. "I saw Panchito at the back post and I was trying to get it to him, but it came off my foot weird and it ended up going of Tyler’s shoulder. I’ll take it.”

The lead didn’t last long as Hope tied the game four minutes later. A ball was chipped in to Pedro Mendoza to the left of the goal and he turned and fired a shot into the upper right corner.

At the end of regulation the score was tied 1-1.

“Limiting Hope to a goal is very important," Whallon said. "One goal is a victory for our defense. The way the back four competed was excellent. They all played 93 minutes, so they earned it today, and Lalo (Delgado) was steady in goal. I think that’s the biggest piece – we won a tight game at home and that gives us confidence moving forward with games to come.”

Westmont soccer returns to Thorrington Field this Saturday for a doubleheader against Vanguard. The women kick off at 12 p.m. and the men follow at 2:30.