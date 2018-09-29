Sunday, September 30 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Bounces Back From First-Set Loss, Beats Menlo in Four

By Jarred Davis, Westmont Sports Information | September 29, 2018 | 6:02 p.m.

Westmont Volleyball (13-4, 4-3 GSAC), ranked at number 11 in the NAIA, kept momentum rolling Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over Menlo (7-5, 4-4).

Even though the Oaks were able to come back and win the first set (25-23), the Warriors stayed resilient and went on to sweep the next three sets 25-21, 25-18 and finally 25-19. 

“I really liked the way the team maintained composure after that first set loss and kept on fighting in the next three games,” said head coach Patti Cook. “Seemed like we didn't give up a lot of runs after that, we really put our foot on the break on their runs. A lot of that was due in part to our passing, good decisions by our setters and our offensive coming through in a really aggressive way.”

Samantha Neely led the way and pounded 16 kills and produced a .433 attack percentage as the Warriors won the margin of kills, 65 to 49.

Joining Neely in double-digit kills was a trio of Warriors; Cassidy Rea, Hali Galloway and Brooklynn Cheney added 15, 14 and 12 kills, respectively. 

The Warriors now will have two days before they travel to El Cajon for an important GSAC matchup against San Diego Christian on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

