Westmont Breezes to Fifth Straight Victory

College Basketball

Westmont improved to 5-0 on the men's basketball season with a 92-53 romp against visiting Westcliff University on Thursday night at Murchison Gym.

Westcliff came out of the gate hot and went up 7-0 to start the game. Westmont responded with a 14-0 run over the next five and a half minutes. Gyse Hulsebosch hit a three to get Westmont on the board. Ben Okhotin went up for an offensive rebound and a put back, Sean Harman hit a three, David Gunn hit a two point jumper followed by two free throws, and Zac Jervis hit a jumper to finish off the run.

The first half continued to be all Westmont’s, Jerry Karczewski finished the half with 13 points in his 11 minutes and Westmont went to the locker room up 41-19.

“I thought Jerry did a really nice job in the first half keeping us on top," coach John Moore said. "I thought in the second half, the guy who stood out to me was Kyle Scalmanini. He had five steals and seven assists, he didn’t score a lot but he had a big impact on the game.”

Westmont shot 46.9 percent from the floor in the first half and improved upon that number in the second half shooting 65.5 percent and going 41.2 percent from behind the three point line.

Maxwell Hudgins went four of nine from beyond the arc and finished tied with Karczewski with a game high of 16 points.

“It’s fun to see Max get his shot going a little bit. Anytime you get 11 shots up and nine of them are threes and you can shoot at a high percentage like Max did that bodes well.”