Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Breezes to Fifth Straight Victory

By Westmont Sports Information | November 16, 2017 | 10:23 p.m.

Westmont improved to 5-0 on the men's basketball season with a 92-53 romp against visiting Westcliff University on Thursday night at Murchison Gym.

Westcliff came out of the gate hot and went up 7-0 to start the game. Westmont responded with a 14-0 run over the next five and a half minutes. Gyse Hulsebosch hit a three to get Westmont on the board. Ben Okhotin went up for an offensive rebound and a put back, Sean Harman hit a three, David Gunn hit a two point jumper followed by two free throws, and Zac Jervis hit a jumper to finish off the run. 

The first half continued to be all Westmont’s, Jerry Karczewski finished the half with 13 points in his 11 minutes and Westmont went to the locker room up 41-19.

 “I thought Jerry did a really nice job in the first half keeping us on top," coach John Moore said. "I thought in the second half, the guy who stood out to me was Kyle Scalmanini. He had five steals and seven assists, he didn’t score a lot but he had a big impact on the game.”

Westmont shot 46.9 percent from the floor in the first half and improved upon that number in the second half shooting 65.5 percent and going 41.2 percent from behind the three point line. 

Maxwell Hudgins went four of nine from beyond the arc and finished tied with Karczewski with a game high of 16 points.

“It’s fun to see Max get his shot going a little bit. Anytime you get 11 shots up and nine of them are threes and you can shoot at a high percentage like Max did that bodes well.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 