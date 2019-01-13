Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Westmont Can’t Recover From Cold-Shooting First Half at The Master’s

By Westmont Sports Information | January 12, 2019 | 9:59 p.m.

A cold-shooting first half resulted in a 58-48 Golden State Athletic Conference loss for No. 15 Westmont Women's Basketball at No. 21 The Master's on Saturday.

The Warriors shot just 19.0 percent (4 of 21) from the field in the first half and trailed at 24-14.

In the second half, the two teams played even (34-34), with Westmont making 37.9 percent  (11 of 29) of its field goal attempts, including 42.9 percent from three-point range (6 of 14). The Master's was held to 32.0 percent in the second half (8 of 25), but made 16 of 23 free throw attempts to secure the win.

The third quarter would see the Mustangs lead by as much as 14 and hold a 39-28 lead going into the final frame. 

The Warriors roare back in the fourth quarter. Lauren Tsuneishi, Maud Ranger and Tsuneishi connected for back-to-back-to-back three-pointers, drawing them to within five at 45-40. With just over five minutes left, Kaitlin Larson added a free throw to make the score 45-41.

Unfortunately for Westmont, The Master's would score eight of the next nine points to take a 53-42 lead and the Warriors would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Tsuneishi had 14 points to lead Westmont.

