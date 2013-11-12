Westmont Christmas Festival Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

Tickets to the ninth annual Westmont Christmas Festival go on sale at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. This year’s performance, “Prepare the Way,” will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 8, all at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Tickets ($10 for adults; $5 for children under 17) are only available online. Click here to purchase tickets.

All tickets to a special benefit concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, are $25 each and will support the Westmont Choir’s tour to Russia in the spring.

Westmont is allowing the public to attend a free dress rehearsal of the program at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 The doors will open for the dress rehearsal at 7 p.m., and no reservations are required. This will be a working rehearsal, but it will be in full, formal attire and will run as seamlessly as possible. Please call 805.565.7140 for more information.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.