Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:13 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Westmont College’s Class of 2017 Celebrates Graduation by ‘Making Memories in the Mist’

Speakers ask graduates to build on their foundations throughout their lives, and to uplift those less privileged

Nearly 400 students and their families gathered Saturday for the Westmont College commencement.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 576 > of 7
Commencement speaker Carol Houston, a Westmont trustee and a senior pastor in Watts, asks graduates to build on the foundations of their lives with their faith.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 577 > of 7
Westmont College’s Class of 2017 studied 27 different majors.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 581 > of 7
Students file into Russell Carr Field during Westmont College’s commencement Saturday morning.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 578 > of 7
Businessman and humanitarian Patrick Enthoven receives the Westmont Medal from college president Gayle Beebe Saturday.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 580 > of 7
Businessman and humanitarian Patrick Enthoven speaks to the Class of 17 after receiving the Westmont Medal from college president Gayle Beebe Saturday.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 582 > of 7
Nearly 400 Westmont College graduates queue up in the drizzle before commencement ceremony Saturday.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 579 > of 7
 
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 6, 2017 | 5:47 p.m.

Outdoor graduations typically aren’t a problem for Westmont College, according to English professor Paul Delaney.

A couple times, field-muddying storms had pushed the ceremony over to Santa Barbara City College, and one time, rain forced commencement into the Westmont gym.

But on Saturday, Delaney said, “this is the first time outside making memories in the mist.”

Nearly 400 students and their families braved a persistent drizzle to send off the Christian liberal arts college's Class of 2017.

Westmont’s latest crop of graduates had studied 27 majors.

Despite the damp cheer, however, the ceremony got off to a somber start.

A moment of silence was held for Davies Kabogoza, a 30-year-old Westmont and SBCC alumnus who died last week while paddle-boarding in the Santa Barbara Harbor, as well as for the Class of 2017’s Courtney Crosby and another alumnus who were hospitalized after a helicopter crash in Hope Ranch Friday.

Westmont officials said Crosby is expected to fully recover from Saturday’s surgery.

Through tough times or prosperous times, commencement speaker Carol Houston asked graduating students to use their faith to build on the foundations of their lives: their family, friends, faculty and faith communities.

It’s a lesson the Westmont trustee and Watts pastor said she learned during her own trying times as a University of Denver student.

“The challenge this morning that I have for you is to build on that foundation,” she said. “Identify what it is — even then, don’t get comfortable with how you feel somewhat stable now.

Businessman and humanitarian Patrick Enthoven speaks to the Class of 17 after receiving the Westmont Medal from college president Gayle Beebe Saturday. Click to view larger
Businessman and humanitarian Patrick Enthoven speaks to the Class of 17 after receiving the Westmont Medal from college president Gayle Beebe Saturday.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“You must build on it, because as you move forward in life, calamities will come, struggles will come, yet the spirit of God is here with you.”

South African businessman and humanitarian Patrick Enthoven, who received the Westmont Medal for his work providing opportunity for underprivileged children in Africa, recalled the apartheid-era message Robert F. Kennedy had for him and his fellow University of Cape Town students in the then-senator’s Day of Affirmation Address.

Enthoven recalled Kennedy asserting that, the notion “if you disturb the status quo in any way, you disturb your privilege,” is “totally fallacious.”

“Unless we disturb the status quo, unless you improve the lives of the underprivileged, your privilege is at risk,” Enthoven told the mortarboard-capped crowd.

“I must tell you that exactly the same thing applies today,” he said. “Your privilege of having graduated here is at risk unless we all get together and help uplift those who are underprivileged.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 