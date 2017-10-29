Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Westmont Clinch GSAC Title with Win Over San Diego Christian

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | October 29, 2017 | 12:17 a.m.

(SANTEE, Calif.) Westmont Volleyball (28-3, 12-0 GSAC) repeated as Golden State Athletic Conference Regular Season Champions tonight with a three-game sweep (25-16, 25-15,25-15) of San Diego Christian (9-17, 2-10). The Warriors also extended their conference win streak to 28 games.

"We did not look like a team that was on the second match of a long road trip," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "We played with a lot of energy and a lot of focus."

Senior outside hitter Taylor Beckman led the Warriors with 11 kills while producing a .391 attack percentage. Beckman also tallied eight digs and eight serve receptions. Junior right side hitter Samantha Neely added nine kills and hit .348 and junior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg tacked on seven kill and hit .333. Dahlberg led the team with five blocks.

Westmont jumped out to a substantial lead in all three sets.

"Our early success was a result of our serving," said Cook. "We have been working on serving a lot this week and we got them in passing trouble fairly easily."

Down 2-1 in the first set, Westmont reeled off eight straight points with Hali Galloway at the service line. Dahlberg connected for three kills during the run while Neely added two more. Dahlberg and Neely also teamed up for a block. Westmont kept San Diego Christian at bay the rest of the set.

In the second set, the Warriors went on an 8-1 run to take a 10-2 advantage. Galloway and Lindsay Paulo were at the service line while Westmont's middle blockers provided the fire power. Dahlberg and senior Emma Harrah connected for two kills each. Dahlberg also had a solo block and Harrah and Neely went up for yet another block. Westmont led by no less than five the rest of the set.

As in the two previous sets, Westmont used an early run to take command of the final frame. Once again, it was Galloway and Paulo at the service line. After conceding the first point, the Warriors scored on 11 of the next 12 serves to go up 11-2. Beckman contributed four kills, Dahlberg added two and Hali Galloway and Neely each had one. Galloway also had an ace serve while Beckman and Dahlberg closed the net with a block. The Hawks would get within six point four different times, but would get no closer.

Amy Buffham contributed 19 assists for the Warriors while Camryn Kaina added 12.

Next week, the Warriors will conclude the regular season with two home matches. On Friday, Westmont will host William Jessup on an evening when the Warriors honor four graduating seniors. Then on Saturday, Westmont will take on Menlo College at noon.

