Westmont Closes Out Road Trip With Another Draw

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) No. 25 Westmont Men’s Soccer (1-1-3) tied No. 22 Marymount (Calif.) (3-2-2) this evening by a score of 1-1. This is Westmont’s third double overtime draw in their past four games.

The Warriors finished their three game road trip undefeated, having tied twice and won once. Head coach Dave Wolf said this, “I look at the game really in the context of the last week. That was our third game within a week; all three were on the road, and two of them were against top 25 teams. We didn’t lose any of the games.

“In the overall context, it was a pretty monumental task for the boys to fight back from being a goal down – to level the game and to take it into overtime. That part of it I like.”

Marymount took the lead in the 26th minute by a goal from Nedin Zukanovic.

Wolf also said, “We didn’t have a great performance. You might expect that, knowing how much you’ve been on the road recently.”

Fatigue began to catch up to Westmont as Wolf mentioned a number of players had to come off for various “individual reasons.”

Marymount finished the game with 16 shots, eight of which were on goal.

Wolf said, “They (defense) had a lot to do tonight. Marymount had some really gifted international players. I don’t think we conceded a lot in and around the box. Our defense definitely had a lot to do tonight.”

Freshman Tyler Young found the back of the net for the second straight game in the 60th minute. That evened the score 1-1.

Wolf said about the goal, “The guy that created the goal was Dash Wulterin. We had a little combination play on the left side of the field. Dash got on the ball inside of the box and slipped a ball across the mount of the goal to Tyler. He settled it and slid it right into the corner. Dash was really the critical piece. It was not an easy shot to finish, but Dash set the table for him.”

Wolf about Young, “We’ve scored two goals this year – he’s gotten both of them. He’s a first year player. It’s really difficult to score goals in college soccer, and he’s doing that right at the beginning of his career. It sure bodes well for him as an individual player.”

Westmont opens up GSAC play next Thursday at home against William Jessup. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm.