Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:56 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Closes Out Road Trip With Another Draw

By Zach DeMarcus, Westmont Sports Information | September 14, 2017 | 10:11 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) No. 25 Westmont Men’s Soccer (1-1-3) tied No. 22 Marymount (Calif.) (3-2-2) this evening by a score of 1-1. This is Westmont’s third double overtime draw in their past four games.

The Warriors finished their three game road trip undefeated, having tied twice and won once. Head coach Dave Wolf said this, “I look at the game really in the context of the last week. That was our third game within a week; all three were on the road, and two of them were against top 25 teams. We didn’t lose any of the games.

“In the overall context, it was a pretty monumental task for the boys to fight back from being a goal down – to level the game and to take it into overtime. That part of it I like.”

Marymount took the lead in the 26th minute by a goal from Nedin Zukanovic.

Wolf also said, “We didn’t have a great performance. You might expect that, knowing how much you’ve been on the road recently.”

Fatigue began to catch up to Westmont as Wolf mentioned a number of players had to come off for various “individual reasons.”

Marymount finished the game with 16 shots, eight of which were on goal.

Wolf said, “They (defense) had a lot to do tonight. Marymount had some really gifted international players. I don’t think we conceded a lot in and around the box. Our defense definitely had a lot to do tonight.”

Freshman Tyler Young found the back of the net for the second straight game in the 60th minute. That evened the score 1-1.

Wolf said about the goal, “The guy that created the goal was Dash Wulterin. We had a little combination play on the left side of the field. Dash got on the ball inside of the box and slipped a ball across the mount of the goal to Tyler. He settled it and slid it right into the corner. Dash was really the critical piece. It was not an easy shot to finish, but Dash set the table for him.”

Wolf about Young, “We’ve scored two goals this year – he’s gotten both of them. He’s a first year player. It’s really difficult to score goals in college soccer, and he’s doing that right at the beginning of his career. It sure bodes well for him as an individual player.”

Westmont opens up GSAC play next Thursday at home against William Jessup. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 