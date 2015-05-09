Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:20 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

310 New Westmont College Graduates Receive Diplomas in Campus Ceremony

With New York Times columnist David Brooks as commencent speaker, school also honors Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Rolf Geyling

Westmont College President Gayle Beebe gets a class picture with the Class of 2015 outside of Kerwood Hall on Saturday. (Brad Elliott / Westmont College photo via Instagram)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | May 9, 2015 | 12:43 p.m.

More than 300 proud Westmont College seniors marched to Russ Carr Field on Saturday morning and departed as graduates of the interdenominational Christian liberal arts school in Montecito. The weekend was a celebration of the culmination of their years of hard work.

Westmont’s baccalaureate ceremony was held Friday night at the campus at 955 La Paz Road, and commencement started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 310 graduates participated in a 2015 class photo before — in the Westmont tradition — they were led by bagpipers from Kerwood Hall through the campus’ formal gardens to the baseball diamond, where family and friends numbering in the thousands awaited for the commencement ceremony.

According to school officials, 104 students in the Class of 2015 graduated with honors, 21 graduated summa cum laude with at least a 3.90 grade-point average, 36 graduated magna cum laude with between a 3.75 and a 3.89 GPA, and 47 graduated cum laude with a GPA between 3.50 and 3.74.

The commencement speaker was journalist David Brooks, a columnist for The New York Times and frequent commenter on NPR’s All Things Considered and PBS’ NewsHour.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe ​presented Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, with the 2015 Westmont Medal. The medal recognizes local organizations that serve the Santa Barbara community by assisting individuals and families facing steep financial and personal challenges.

After the ceremony, Beebe held receptions for the humanities, natural and behavioral sciences, and social sciences programs so families could congratulate their graduates and meet professors.

As part of their 50th reunion festivities, Golden Warriors who graduated in 1965 marched in the commencement procession, as well.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Continuing a Westmont College tradition, bagpipers lead the Class of 2015 to commencement ceremonies on Saturday. (Brad Elliott / Westmont College photo via Instagram)

Underneath gray skies, Westmont College welcomed its newest alumni during Saturday’s commencement ceremonies at Russ Carr Field. (Brad Elliott / Westmont College photo via Instagram)

