Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Celebrates Commencement for Class of 2018

Class of 2018 includes more than 300 baccalaureate graduates and 89 who graduated with honors

Westmont College 2018 commencement

Westmont College in Montecito celebrated the Class of 2018 commencement Saturday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3247 > of 4
Westmont College 2018 commencement

Commencement speaker Tom Nguyen, a Westmont College trustee and managing director of U.S. sales for China International Capital Corporation, speaks during Saturday's commencement. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3248 > of 4
Westmont College 2018 commencement

Westmont College in Montecito celebrated the Class of 2018 commencement Saturday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3249 > of 4
Westmont College 2018 commencement

Westmont College in Montecito celebrated the Class of 2018 commencement Saturday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3250 > of 4
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 5, 2018 | 7:16 p.m.

Westmont College in Montecito celebrated 328 students who received their diplomas during Saturday morning’s baccalaureate ceremony at Russell Carr Field.

Friends and family gathered at the campus at 955 La Paz Road showed their support by presenting bouquets of flowers to their graduates.

According to school officials, 89 Westmont seniors graduated with honors.

The commencement speaker was Tom Nguyen, a Westmont trustee and managing director of U.S. sales for China International Capital Corporation.

“I want to start by celebrating the Class of 2018,” Nguyen told the crowd.

Nguyen, a graduate of Pepperdine University in Malibu, received a master of business administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

He was the managing director at Bank of America, the head of international sales at Deutsche Bank, the head of global markets in Vietnam for Deutsche Bank and the vice president in equity sales at Merrill Lynch in Chicago. 

During the commencement ceremony, Westmont President Gayle Beebe presented Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and the KEYT News team with the 2018 Westmont Medal.

They were recognized for their work during the Thomas Fire in December and the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows in January.

The commencement festivities included 47 “Golden Warriors,” who graduated in 1968 and were saluting their 50th reunion.

Beebe held a President’s Reception for the social sciences, natural and behavioral sciences, and humanities programs after the commencement for graduates and their guests.

Westmont, an interdenominational Christian liberal arts school that offers 26 bachelor of science degrees, 12 pre-professional programs and an elementary and secondary credential program, has about 1,303 students.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 