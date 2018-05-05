Westmont College Celebrates Commencement for Class of 2018

Class of 2018 includes more than 300 baccalaureate graduates and 89 who graduated with honors

Westmont College in Montecito celebrated the Class of 2018 commencement Saturday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Commencement speaker Tom Nguyen, a Westmont College trustee and managing director of U.S. sales for China International Capital Corporation, speaks during Saturday's commencement. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Westmont College in Montecito celebrated 328 students who received their diplomas during Saturday morning’s baccalaureate ceremony at Russell Carr Field.

Friends and family gathered at the campus at 955 La Paz Road showed their support by presenting bouquets of flowers to their graduates.

According to school officials, 89 Westmont seniors graduated with honors.

The commencement speaker was Tom Nguyen, a Westmont trustee and managing director of U.S. sales for China International Capital Corporation.

“I want to start by celebrating the Class of 2018,” Nguyen told the crowd.

Nguyen, a graduate of Pepperdine University in Malibu, received a master of business administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

He was the managing director at Bank of America, the head of international sales at Deutsche Bank, the head of global markets in Vietnam for Deutsche Bank and the vice president in equity sales at Merrill Lynch in Chicago.

During the commencement ceremony, Westmont President Gayle Beebe presented Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and the KEYT News team with the 2018 Westmont Medal.

They were recognized for their work during the Thomas Fire in December and the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows in January.

The commencement festivities included 47 “Golden Warriors,” who graduated in 1968 and were saluting their 50th reunion.

Beebe held a President’s Reception for the social sciences, natural and behavioral sciences, and humanities programs after the commencement for graduates and their guests.

Westmont, an interdenominational Christian liberal arts school that offers 26 bachelor of science degrees, 12 pre-professional programs and an elementary and secondary credential program, has about 1,303 students.

