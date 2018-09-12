Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Westmont College Changes Policy to Offer Housing Assistance to More Faculty, Employees

College has 13 condo units under construction near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to add to its 41 single-family homes near campus

housing construction Click to view larger
Westmont College is building 13 condominium units at the corner of W. Los Olivos and Oak Park Lane in Santa Barbara for its employees and faculty.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 12, 2018 | 3:49 p.m.

Westmont College is trying to make it easier for faculty members and employees to buy homes. 

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission last week agreed to let the private Christian college change its specific plan to offer housing assistance to more of its employees and faculty. 

Under the current program, some potential employees did not qualify for the college's housing units because they made too much money, but still were unable to comfortably buy a home in Santa Barbara. 

“This creates a more flexible and useable and successful employee housing program for Westmont,” said Anthony Tomasello, senior project manager at RRM Design. “It achieves its goal to serve a broader segment of the faculty and increases diversity of housing options.”

Westmont currently owns 41 single-family homes at 802-1141 Westmont Road, called Las Barrancas, which are restricted to “moderate income” housholds.

To qualify, households cannot earn more than 120 percent of the area medium income, which is set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The median family income for Santa Barbara County is $79,600, according to the county. 

The college also owns 13 condominiums, called Tejado Grove, on the corner of West Los Olivos Street and Oak Park Lane, which are currently under construction. 

At Tejado Grove, at least two of the homes would be set aside for middle-income families, but the rest of Westmont housing, 31 units, would be for moderate, middle, upper middle income, or price restricted, a catch-all that would allow Westmont to offer employee housing to households that earn more than the upper middle income category. 

The maximum income for a household of two in the upper middle income category is $127,360.

housing construction Click to view larger
Westmont College condos under construction near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will be price restricted so Westmont can better recruit and retain its employees.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Doug Jones, Westmon'ts vice president of Finance, noted that housing costs in the region often come as a surprise to job applicants, most of whom apply from outside of California.

“Not having affordable housing would make it nearly impossible for some prospective faculty and employees to make the move to California and specifically Santa Barbara and come to Westmont,” Jones said. 

The Planning Commissioners said they were impressed with Westmont's desire to build housing for its employees and suggested that other large employers should do the same. 

“I think Westmont is role modeling, is leading the type of employer, educational-institution, investor, and when I say investor, I don’t mean just financial, I mean a social investor, a community investor, this is so important from my perspective, and of course it is very enlightened from your perspective, as well,” Commissioner Deborah Schwartz said. “You are aiming to provide housing at great expense to the institution.

“I think Westmont is leading the way,” she said.

Commissioner Michael Jordan also praised Westmont. He said he saw no downside to allowing greater income flexibility and letting people still qualify for a below market rate home.

“We shouldn’t be penalizing you for continuing to pay moderate- and middle-income wages, good wages, to your employees,” Jordan said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

housing construction Click to view larger
Westmont College is building 13 condominium units at the corner of W. Los Olivos and Oak Park Lane in Santa Barbara for its employees and faculty.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 