Westmont College, Class of 2012

Political Science Jennifer Nicole Beer Amanda Fern Campbell (Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society) Tyler Grant Castle (Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society) Raquel Alexandra Chevalier (Double major) Emily Ecklund (Double major, Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Erica Kaitlin Johnson Tucker J. Larson Scott Douglas MacDonald Christie Elizabeth Marler (Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society, Sigma Delta Pi National Hispanic Honor Society member) Florentino Jonathan Mitchell IV (Double major, E Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society) Karly Marie Noblitt (Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society member, Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society) Aaron Paul Short

English Sarah Jane Allen Caleb Steven Bagdanov (Phi Sigma Tau National Philosophy Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Lee A. Barber (Phi Alpha Theta National Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Stefanie Denise Burgess Raquel Alexandra Chevalier (Double major) Corinne Marie Donnelly (Sigma Delta Pi National Hispanic Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Ariel Joy Dyer (Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Chase Nicholas Eckert Emily Ecklund (Double major, Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Clarissa Ann Ersoz (Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Amanda Rose Farbstein (Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society member) Kirsten Michelle Fuller Tyler Anthony Goff Faith Annette Hakimian (Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Carolyn Conroy Heine (Double major, Sigma Delta Pi National Hispanic Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Garrett William Johnson (Triple major, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Karen Ji-Won Nam Sarah Elyse Newmark (Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Marie Jean O’Neill Rachel Noel Petty Matthew Alexander Sharma Carrie S. Steingruber (Double major, Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Adam Tyler Thompkins Stacey Kehaulani Torigoe (Double major, Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Jamie Beth Wells (Double major, Lambda Pi Eta National Communication Honor Society member, Sigma Tau Delta National Honor Society in English member) Kristen N. Wiersma Katrina Mulholland Wozniak

Commencement for Westmont College’s Class of 2012 and the all-school year-end ceremonies were held May 4 at Russell Car Field on campus. Scroll down the page for the official 2012 commencement program.

