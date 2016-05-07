Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:28 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Westmont College Caps Commencement Weekend with Graduation for Class of 2016

While 300 students are awarded their diplomas, Anna and David Grotenhuis are honored with Westmont Medal for longtime support

Westmont College seniors were all smiles while awaiting the start of Saturday’s commencement at the Montecito campus. Click to view larger
Westmont College seniors were all smiles while awaiting the start of Saturday’s commencement at the Montecito campus. (Brad Elliott / Westmont College photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 7, 2016 | 3:53 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Nearly 300 Westmont College graduates donned their caps and gowns for Saturday morning’s commencement ceremony at Russell Carr Field.

Henry “Fritz”​ Schaeffer III, a computational and theoretical chemist, was this year’s commencement speaker.

Schaeffer has a doctorate in chemical physics from Stanford University and is an author of several books on science and faith. He currently heads the Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry at the University of Georgia.

The commencement proceedings included 30 “Golden Warriors,”​ who graduated in 1966 and were celebrating their 50th reunion.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe and his wife, Pam, hosted a President’s Reception after the ceremony for graduates and their guests.

During the commencement ceremony, Beebe presented Anna and David Grotenhuis with the Westmont Medal in recognition of their generosity and support of Westmont’s students and the Santa Barbara community.

David Grotenhuis, a Westmont alumnus, is a partner in Santa Barbara Capital, a real estate investment and development company, and is a founding board member of The Bank of Santa Barbara, which recently merged with American Riviera Bank.

His wife, Anna, serves on a number of local nonprofit boards, including the Westmont Foundation. She also co-chairs the Westmont Women’s Leadership Council.

Westmont, a residential, undergraduate Christian college at 955 La Paz Road, has about 1,200 students on its Montecito campus.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 