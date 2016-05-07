Westmont College Caps Commencement Weekend with Graduation for Class of 2016

While 300 students are awarded their diplomas, Anna and David Grotenhuis are honored with Westmont Medal for longtime support

Nearly 300 Westmont College graduates donned their caps and gowns for Saturday morning’s commencement ceremony at Russell Carr Field.

Henry “Fritz”​ Schaeffer III, a computational and theoretical chemist, was this year’s commencement speaker.

Schaeffer has a doctorate in chemical physics from Stanford University and is an author of several books on science and faith. He currently heads the Center for Computational Quantum Chemistry at the University of Georgia.

The commencement proceedings included 30 “Golden Warriors,”​ who graduated in 1966 and were celebrating their 50th reunion.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe and his wife, Pam, hosted a President’s Reception after the ceremony for graduates and their guests.

During the commencement ceremony, Beebe presented Anna and David Grotenhuis with the Westmont Medal in recognition of their generosity and support of Westmont’s students and the Santa Barbara community.

David Grotenhuis, a Westmont alumnus, is a partner in Santa Barbara Capital, a real estate investment and development company, and is a founding board member of The Bank of Santa Barbara, which recently merged with American Riviera Bank.

His wife, Anna, serves on a number of local nonprofit boards, including the Westmont Foundation. She also co-chairs the Westmont Women’s Leadership Council.

Westmont, a residential, undergraduate Christian college at 955 La Paz Road, has about 1,200 students on its Montecito campus.

