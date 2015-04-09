Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Conference to Focus on Moral, Effective Leadership

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 9, 2015 | 10:57 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln. Peter Drucker. Bill Gates. These iconic leaders continue to make a profound and pivotal impact on American thought and culture.

“Lead Where You Stand: Lessons for Leaders from Lincoln, Drucker and Bill Gates,” a three-day conference at Westmont College, will offer key insights into an enduring challenge: How do we develop the capacity to respond in timely, principled ways to the multifaceted challenges of effective leadership?

Ronald White, Douglas McKenna and Gayle Beebe — a Lincoln scholar, a corporate management executive and a college president — will lead the sessions scheduled for May 27-29.

Bestselling author White will share insights into Lincoln, who rose above his circumstances, put principles ahead of his own situation, and led the nation through the Civil War. White will explain what leaders today can learn from Lincoln and how they can apply these lessons to their own organizations. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy at Princeton.

McKenna, CEO and executive director of the Center for Organizational Leadership, will discuss the C4 Leadership Framework he developed during 16 years leading executive development at Microsoft. The framework focuses on the interacting dynamics of four key principles: composure, conviction, connection and courage. He will teach practical skills for developing these qualities and offer participants a fresh approach to tackling their toughest challenges. He received his doctor of philosophy from the University of Minnesota.

Beebe, president of Westmont and author of The Shaping of an Effective Leader, will speak about the leadership lessons he learned during his MBA program with Peter Drucker and the ways Drucker has influenced his 15 years as a college president. “We’re providing an opportunity for leaders to step outside their daily routines and away from the rapid pace of life to do some serious work and reflection on their leadership,” he says. “Far too often we allow the constant grind of our leadership to erode the practices and disciplines that refresh and nourish us in fulfilling our responsibilities.” Beebe earned his Doctor of Philosophy and MBA at Claremont Graduate University.

Interviews with a group of five leaders from several spheres of society complement the core sessions. Each one will share personal experiences with the way moral and ethical challenges played a critical role in executing effective leadership: Robert Emmons, former CEO of Smart and Final; Kathy Ireland, founder of Kathy Ireland Worldwide with annual sales in excess of $2 billion; John Ortberg, award-winning author and senior pastor of Menlo Park Presbyterian Church in California; Jack Sinclair, recently retired after leading Walmart’s Grocery Division with more than 4,000 U.S. grocery stores and 100,000 employees; and Peter Thorrington, current Westmont board chair and past COO of UTi, the global logistics company.

The conference costs $249 per person ($199 per person for groups of three or more), which includes all conference materials, meals and a luncheon with White on May 29. Westmont offers two all-inclusive packages that include all conference materials, meals, the luncheon with White May 29 and lodging at Westmont for two nights. The cost is $449 for a standard room and $549 for a deluxe room. Attending only the luncheon with White, “The Moral and Ethical Leadership of Abraham Lincoln,” costs $100 per person.

Click here for more information about the conference and to register.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 