Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:40 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Michael Deiana, Corrie Farbstein Take Top Honors at Westmont Speech, Debate Tournament

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 18, 2014 | 7:51 a.m.

Sophomore Michael Deiana and junior Corrie Farbstein won top honors at the 17th annual Tournament of Expressions on Feb. 5 at Westmont College.

Deiana, a psychology major from Phoenix, Ariz., debated junior Katie Landis about whether the United States should ban the use of fossil fuels. Organizers didn’t reveal the topic until moments before the debate, emphasizing mental agility, critical thinking and public speaking skills.

Farbstein, a communication studies major from San Mateo, was the winner of Great Speeches, delivering Naomi Wolf’s 1992 Scripps College commencement address, “A Woman’s Place.” Amy Hamilton, Katherine Kwong and Rebecca Shasberger were runners-up.

The winners received $200 each, while the runners-up received $100.

The tournament originated with a gift from Montecito residents Bob and Jean Svoboda, who sought to inspire and reward active civic involvement among college students.

“The theme of the tournament is passion and civility since the Svobodas and the faculty wanted students to be passionate about their ideas while also modeling civility in public discourse,” said Omedi Ochieng, an associate professor of communication studies who directs the tournament.

Kelly Schon, a CPA who works as a financial reporting manager at Kaplan International North America; Diana Jessup Lee, a partner at Reicker, Pfau, Pyle and McRoy law firm in Santa Barbara; Anthony Davis ’96, Santa Barbara County deputy district attorney, and Lesa Stern, chair of the Westmont Communication Studies Department, judged the competition.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 