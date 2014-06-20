Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Graduate-to-Be Riley Hall Earns Teaching Fellowship

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | June 20, 2014 | 9:18 p.m.

Riley Hall, who is expected to graduate from Westmont College this summer with a double major in philosophy and mathematics, is a 2014 Woodrow Wilson Indiana Teaching Fellow.

Riley Hall
Riley Hall

The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation awarded Hall a $30,000 stipend to complete an intensive master’s program at Valparaiso University. The special education will prepare him to teach math in Indiana’s urban and rural public schools.

“The program is forcing me to take a look at many of the issues I would never have considered in teaching, particularly in a poorer area, as well as offering a plethora of practical solutions that I will be able to implement as a teacher,” he says.

Hall will be student-teaching in a school where about 86 percent of the students are eligible for free or reduced lunches due to their financial situation.

“I am learning that to teach successfully, I must be incredibly thoughtful and consider each class and each student before constructing a method of instructing, managing and inspiring,” he says.

At Westmont, Hall minored in English, took part in several poetry readings and a Fringe, and wrote for the Phoenix. He was also active with the Westmont rugby team and sang and played guitar for the Balladiers, an indie rock band.

“The Westmont math department has prepared me well,” he says. “I had great professors who taught me how to break down complex concepts into their simple and fundamental components, to not make assumptions but only move from one logical step to another, and to consider the greater implications of any problem. These skills will help me greatly in determining how to best meet students’ learning needs.

“Though I will be teaching high school math, my goal is to reach more than just the math kids. I want to show kids that math is intertwined in everything they are interested in and help them succeed to become well-rounded people. Westmont equipped me to draw connections across disciplines for students and hopefully guide them in more than just mathematics.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 