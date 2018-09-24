Monday, September 24 , 2018, 11:36 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Hosts Nobel Prize Winner Daniel Kahneman

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | September 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize winner in economics, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and bestselling author of Thinking Fast and Slow, will speak at a noon luncheon Friday, Nov. 2,  in Westmont College’s Global Leadership Center.

Tickets to the event, which is sponsored by the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership, cost $100 per person and may be purchased online at
westmont.edu/mosher-events.

Kahneman, an Israeli-American psychologist, is one of the world’s most influential living thinkers who’s made profound impacts in many fields, including
economics, medicine and politics.

He won the Nobel Prize in 2002 for his revolutionary work on the psychology of judgment and decision-making and behavioral economics. In 2011, Foreign Policy magazine named him a top global thinker and The Economist listed him as the seventh most influential economist in the world in 2015.

He has won the Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association (1982), the Lifetime Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association (2007), and the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2013).

The Mosher Foundation sponsors a series of speakers in Santa Barbara, including Pulitzer Prize winners, who address the moral and ethical strengths and weaknesses of various American presidents and society in general.

Past speakers: Bob Woodward, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter; Jon Meacham, presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize winner and contributing editor at Time magazine; David Gergen, former adviser to four U.S. presidents; and Guy Kawasaki, who worked with Steve Jobs to launch Macintosh.

A gift by the foundation established the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership that is part of Westmont’s new Global Leadership Center, which opened in fall 2017.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 