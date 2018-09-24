Westmont College Hosts Nobel Prize Winner Daniel Kahneman

Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize winner in economics, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and bestselling author of Thinking Fast and Slow, will speak at a noon luncheon Friday, Nov. 2, in Westmont College’s Global Leadership Center.

Kahneman, an Israeli-American psychologist, is one of the world’s most influential living thinkers who’s made profound impacts in many fields, including

economics, medicine and politics.

He won the Nobel Prize in 2002 for his revolutionary work on the psychology of judgment and decision-making and behavioral economics. In 2011, Foreign Policy magazine named him a top global thinker and The Economist listed him as the seventh most influential economist in the world in 2015.

He has won the Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association (1982), the Lifetime Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association (2007), and the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2013).

The Mosher Foundation sponsors a series of speakers in Santa Barbara, including Pulitzer Prize winners, who address the moral and ethical strengths and weaknesses of various American presidents and society in general.

Past speakers: Bob Woodward, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter; Jon Meacham, presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize winner and contributing editor at Time magazine; David Gergen, former adviser to four U.S. presidents; and Guy Kawasaki, who worked with Steve Jobs to launch Macintosh.

A gift by the foundation established the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership that is part of Westmont’s new Global Leadership Center, which opened in fall 2017.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.