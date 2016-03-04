Westmont College Launches ‘Strength for Today’ Fundraising Campaign

Focusing on leadership, affordability and innovation, Westmont College has launched its largest fundraising campaign ever, Strength for Today. Thanks to momentum at the college and broad support from supporters, the campaign has raised more than 90 percent of the $140 million goal.

Strength for Today enhances leadership programs and funds construction of both the Leadership Center and two residential buildings to house students participating in leadership programs.

Five new centers will extend the work of the Westmont Institute for Global Learning and Leadership: the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership, the Eaton Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Hughes Center for Neuroscience and Leadership, the Goble Center for Global Learning and the Montecito Institute for Executive Education.

In the two residence halls, students returning from cross-cultural global study programs, honors students and other student leaders will live together, discuss and apply what they’ve learned in college and form valuable relationships. During the summer, executives participating in Westmont conferences and seminars will stay in the comfortable rooms.

“While the college has always fostered leadership skills, the need for effective leaders with both character and competence has never been greater,” says President Gayle D. Beebe.

Westmont has long assisted students with financial aid but seeks to ensure that every qualified student receives an affordable and world-class education.

“Colleges face increasing scrutiny about costs and affordability, especially private institutions,” Beebe says. “Westmont seeks to make its distinctive education available to all students and families by growing scholarship endowments and raising funds for annual assistance through the Westmont Fund.”

Beginning in fall 2016, Westmont will award scholarships worth at least $35,000 a year to 30 incoming first-year students. These Augustinian Scholars will retain the award and receive at least $140,000 during their four years at Westmont.

By 2019, 120 Augustinian Scholars will benefit each year from significant financial assistance and challenging coursework.

In addition, the average annual financial aid award at Westmont has increased significantly to $30,373 for students with demonstrated need. More than 95 percent of incoming students received assistance, which reflects Westmont’s strong commitment to making education affordable for all students.

Westmont’s liberal arts program inspires creativity and discovery, but the challenges of our complex, global and technological world require ongoing innovation and entrepreneurship. Westmont seeks to launch students for life, preparing them to successfully navigate the uncertain future.

“Recognizing the value of both academic study and hands-on experiences, the college encourages all students to participate in internships and apply what they’ve learned in class,” Beebe says. “Westmont also answers the call for more STEM graduates by augmenting its strong science program with additional faculty and renovated laboratories.

“We’ve received many gifts from alumni, parents, foundations and friends to support the priorities of Strength for Today. Each contribution matters and helps establish programs in these crucial areas that directly benefit students and advance our institutional mission.”

The name of the campaign, Strength for Today, comes from the college hymn, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” For more information about the historic campaign, visit westmont.edu/strengthfortoday.

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.