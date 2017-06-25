Westmont College Restarts 13-Unit Faculty Housing Project Near Cottage Hospital

In one of the first employee-housing projects in Santa Barbara since Cottage Health built homes on the site of the old St. Francis Medical Center more than 15 years ago, Westmont College plans to build 13 condominiums designated for faculty housing.

The condos are to go in at 505 and 509 W. Los Olivos St. and 2121 Oak Park Lane, near Highway 101, 1½ blocks from the southeast corner of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital complex.

The project originally was approved in 2009, but Westmont — a private, Christian liberal arts college in the Montecito foothills, has not been able to move forward until now.

“Now, after a decade of planning and preparing and weathering a significant economic downturn, and the destruction that comes along with wildfire, the college is in a position to move forward with a project that we thought would start several years ago,” said Doug Jones, Westmont’s vice president of finance.

He said Westmont, as one of the premier liberal arts colleges in the country, seeks to attract quality educators from the around the world to its 111-acre campus at 955 La Paz Road.

“The availability of affordable homes near campus has been an important draw for those considering a move to Santa Barbara,” Jones said. “Now with the construction of these 13 units downtown, we will have the ability to diversify our housing portfolio.”

Westmont already has a faculty housing development, Las Barrancas, on the west side of its campus. More than a dozen of the neighborhood’s 41 homes were destroyed in the 2008 Tea Fire, which ignited above the college and burned more than 200 residences as the flames raced west into Santa Barbara. Within a year, however, Westmont had rebuilt all of the destroyed houses.

College officials hope to integrate the two projects; employees might be able to move into larger residences if their families grow, while empty nesters might be able to downsize.

Westmont recently won approval from the Santa Barbara Planning Commission to demolish and start construction on the 13 units in the Oak Park neighborhood. Originally, the plan was to convert four of the existing condos at the site into new condos. Since the initial approval, however, it was determined that it would be less expensive to build all-new units. Doing so also would eliminate any perceived equity issues among the homeowners.

The housing development is the type of project that is popular among city planners — a large employer looking to provide housing solutions for its workforce, rather than making them fend for themselves on the open market, where the median home price is nearly $1.1 million.

The development also makes sense from a recruitment and retention perspective. Westmont, like many big and prominent institutions in the region, is competing for top talent with other attractive employers from around the world. The opportunity for new employee housing can be an important tipping point to lure a prospective faculty member to Santa Barbara.

Every unit will have a two-car garage; three guest parking spaces will be provided at the site. All the units will be sold to Westmont staff at below-market prices determined by the college.

Two of the three-bedroom units would be set aside as middle-income affordable, per the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, and would be sold for $425,900. Those who purchase a unit from Westmont must sell it back to Westmont if they move.

“Westmont should be commended for providing employer housing,” said Scott Hopkins, the architect on the project. “There are just a few larger employers in the city that are doing that.

“It is great to have homeowner opportunities for local employees. This is going to be a really charming project.”

Westmont expects all of the residences to be completed in 2018.

Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz thanked Westmont for its efforts to build employee housing.

“We have been really eager to see more employee housing for sale, and for rent, coming forward,” she said. “I am happy this is at a time for Westmont when this is financially feasible again.

“I would love for Westmont’s project to be a model or an example of what we could discuss with other local employers.”

