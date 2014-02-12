Westmont’s Rick Ifland to Discuss Microfinance, Muhammad Yunus at Public Lecture

Rick Ifland, director of the Eaton Program for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Westmont College, explores the challenges and effectiveness of microfinance both in the developed and developing worlds at a free, public lecture Thursday.

The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. in the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Tickets are not needed; the limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 805.565.6051 for more information.

The lecture, “The Future of Microfinance and the Role of Muhammad Yunus,” is part of Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things that Matter, which is sponsored by the Westmont Foundation. The talk relates to the Feb. 28 Westmont President’s Breakfast that features Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient noted for promoting microfinance.

At the breakfast, Yunus will speak about “Creating a World Without Poverty: Social Business and the Future of Capitalism.” Tickets to the breakfast cost $125 per person. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Ifland, Westmont associate professor of economics and business, is a Westmont alumnus and successful entrepreneur. He studied international law, original economic theory and international distributive justice at Oxford University.

— Scott Craig is media relations manager at Westmont College.