Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Westmont’s Rick Ifland to Discuss Microfinance, Muhammad Yunus at Public Lecture

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 12, 2014 | 8:00 a.m.

Rick Ifland
Rick Ifland

Rick Ifland, director of the Eaton Program for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Westmont College, explores the challenges and effectiveness of microfinance both in the developed and developing worlds at a free, public lecture Thursday.

The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. in the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Tickets are not needed; the limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 805.565.6051 for more information.

The lecture, “The Future of Microfinance and the Role of Muhammad Yunus,” is part of Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things that Matter, which is sponsored by the Westmont Foundation. The talk relates to the Feb. 28 Westmont President’s Breakfast that features Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient noted for promoting microfinance.

At the breakfast, Yunus will speak about “Creating a World Without Poverty: Social Business and the Future of Capitalism.” Tickets to the breakfast cost $125 per person. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Ifland, Westmont associate professor of economics and business, is a Westmont alumnus and successful entrepreneur. He studied international law, original economic theory and international distributive justice at Oxford University.

— Scott Craig is media relations manager at Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 