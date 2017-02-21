Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont Comeback Falls Short at Vanguard

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | February 21, 2017 | 7:39 p.m.

In a matchup between two NAIA top-10 teams, sixth-ranked Westmont  (23-4, 12-3 GSAC) lost to No. 3 Vanguard (26-2, 14-1) 43-40 in a GSAC women's basketball game in Costa Mesa on Tuesday.

The Lions outscored the Warriors 11-7 in the first quarter and went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter to take an 18-point lead. Vanguard held the Warriors to only five points in the second quarter and the first half ended in a score of 28-12.

Westmont battled back and pulled within three points (41-38) with only 1:15 remaining in the game.

With 17 seconds remaining, Vanguard’s Claire Lamunu made two free throws to give the Lions a five-point lead. Westmont’s Kayla Sato answered with a layup to make it a three-point game with seven seconds remaining. The Warriors fouled and Vanguard missed both free throws. The Warriors missed a three-pointer in the last second and lost to Vanguard for the second time this season.

Aysia Shellmire led in points for the Warriors with 14, while Sato had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.  Vanguard’s Lamunu led all scorers and all rebounders with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

If the Warriors win their final conference game on Saturday, they will finish GSAC play tied in second with No. 17 Biola (25-6, 13-3). However, since Biola defeated Vanguard in a head-to-head matchup, the highest the Warriors can seed in the GSAC tournament is third.

Westmont will travel to El Cajon this Saturday to play San Diego Christian (16-10, 6-8).

