Soccer

Westmont Comes Up Short Against Biola

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 4, 2016

Despite a ferocious offensive effort in the second half, Westmont Men's Soccer was unable to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit and fell to No. 15-ranked Biola, 2-1, on Tuesday afternoon at Thorrington Field.
 
The Eagles (8-3, 3-2) scored two goals late in the first half. In the 38th minute David Martinez scored the Eagles' first goal on a pass from Clayton Mohler from the left side of the field. Martinez scored on first touch.
 
Colton Hunter scored the Eagles' second goal in the 43rd minute. Hunter scored off a rebound from a shot by Martinez.

After being held without a shot in the opening frame, the Warriors (5-4, 2-2 GSAC) tallied 11 shots in the second period. The lone goal came in the 72nd minute. Charlie Byers fired off a shot from 25 yards out that rebounded off the cross bar and found Matt Lariviere at the top of the box. Lariviere took aim and buried the ball in the back of the net to pull the Warriors within one.
 
Westmont had several opportunities in the waning minutes of the game, including an attempt by Lariviere with the keeper out of the goal. However, the shot from a difficult angle bounced off the left-side netting for a goal kick.
 
With the loss, Westmont finds itself tied with The Master's (7-3-1, 2-1) and Vanguard (7-2, 2-2) for fourth place in the GSAC Standings with six points (three for a win, one for a tie).
 
This Saturday, Westmont will travel to Phoenix to take on Arizona Christian (4-7, 0-4). The Warriors will then get back on the bus and head to San Diego Christian (5-7, 0-4) for a rematch on Monday. Westmont defeated San Diego Christian at home on September 24 by a score of 5-0.
 

