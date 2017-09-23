Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Completes Perfect Road Trip With Four Set Victory Over Menlo

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 23, 2017 | 9:13 p.m.

(ATHERTON, Calif.) Westmont Volleyball (19-1, 5-0 GSAC), ranked at number five in the NAIA, finished their northern California road trip with a 3-1 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over Menlo (12-6, 2-3). The Warriors won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-20 before dropping the third set 25-19. The Warriors left no doubt in the fourth set, winning 25-11.

"It wasn't our prettiest match, by any means, but we were able to turn it on when we needed to," said head coach Patti Cook. "I was pleased with our play in the fourth set after dropping the third set. It made a big impact on the players' mentally - they focused and played disciplined volleyball in that fourth set."

Taylor Beckman tallied a game high 16-kills and hit .294 from the outside. Beckman also tallied 15 digs and 18 serve receptions.

Libby Dahlberg pounded the middle for 14 kills, producing a .600 attack percentage. She also notched six blocks.

"Libby was hammering some balls." reported Cook. "She was unstoppable when she came in swinging high for those deep corners."

Leading 18-15 in the first set, Westmont scored on seven of the next eight serves. Hali Galloway, who tallied nine kills in the match, produced two during the run. Cassidy Rea and Samantha Neely added one apiece.

Down 11-10 in the second set, Westmont put together a six-point run with two kills each by Galloway and Dahlberg. The Oaks scored the next two, making the score 16-13 before Westmont went on a 5-0 run with Dahlberg connecting for four kills.

After the Oaks rallied to take the third set, the Warriors made sure any thoughts of an upset were put to rest.

The first four points went to Westmont with Rea and Dahlberg registering kills, and Neely teaming up with Dahlberg for a block. Still up by four at 10-6, Westmont scored the next five points including kills from Beckman, Emma Harrah and Galloway to take a 15-6 advantage.

Menlo pulled to within seven at 16-9, but the Warriors closed out the match with a 9-2 run to claim their 18th victory in a row.

In other GSAC action, The Master's (6-9, 2-3) dropped their second straight match, falling at William Jessup (14-7, 1-4) in four sets. Hope International (12-4, 5-1) claimed a 3-0 road win at San Diego Christian (5-10, 0-6). Vanguard (7-6, 5-0) remained undefeated in conference with a 3-1 victory at Arizona Christian (9-7, 1-4).

Next week, the Warriors will host Vanguard on Thursday night at Murchison Gymnasium and then travel to Fullerton on Saturday to go across the net with Hope International. Thursday's game is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 