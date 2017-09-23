Westmont Completes Perfect Road Trip With Four Set Victory Over Menlo

College Volleyball

(ATHERTON, Calif.) Westmont Volleyball (19-1, 5-0 GSAC), ranked at number five in the NAIA, finished their northern California road trip with a 3-1 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over Menlo (12-6, 2-3). The Warriors won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-20 before dropping the third set 25-19. The Warriors left no doubt in the fourth set, winning 25-11.

"It wasn't our prettiest match, by any means, but we were able to turn it on when we needed to," said head coach Patti Cook. "I was pleased with our play in the fourth set after dropping the third set. It made a big impact on the players' mentally - they focused and played disciplined volleyball in that fourth set."

Taylor Beckman tallied a game high 16-kills and hit .294 from the outside. Beckman also tallied 15 digs and 18 serve receptions.

Libby Dahlberg pounded the middle for 14 kills, producing a .600 attack percentage. She also notched six blocks.

"Libby was hammering some balls." reported Cook. "She was unstoppable when she came in swinging high for those deep corners."

Leading 18-15 in the first set, Westmont scored on seven of the next eight serves. Hali Galloway, who tallied nine kills in the match, produced two during the run. Cassidy Rea and Samantha Neely added one apiece.

Down 11-10 in the second set, Westmont put together a six-point run with two kills each by Galloway and Dahlberg. The Oaks scored the next two, making the score 16-13 before Westmont went on a 5-0 run with Dahlberg connecting for four kills.

After the Oaks rallied to take the third set, the Warriors made sure any thoughts of an upset were put to rest.

The first four points went to Westmont with Rea and Dahlberg registering kills, and Neely teaming up with Dahlberg for a block. Still up by four at 10-6, Westmont scored the next five points including kills from Beckman, Emma Harrah and Galloway to take a 15-6 advantage.

Menlo pulled to within seven at 16-9, but the Warriors closed out the match with a 9-2 run to claim their 18th victory in a row.

In other GSAC action, The Master's (6-9, 2-3) dropped their second straight match, falling at William Jessup (14-7, 1-4) in four sets. Hope International (12-4, 5-1) claimed a 3-0 road win at San Diego Christian (5-10, 0-6). Vanguard (7-6, 5-0) remained undefeated in conference with a 3-1 victory at Arizona Christian (9-7, 1-4).

Next week, the Warriors will host Vanguard on Thursday night at Murchison Gymnasium and then travel to Fullerton on Saturday to go across the net with Hope International. Thursday's game is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.