Saturday, October 6 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Concert, Dream of America, Explores Immigration

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | October 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Westmont Fall Orchestra Concert, The Dream of America, explores the theme of the American experience in powerful and hopeful ways, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, both at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Tickets, which cost $10 for general admission (students are free), can be purchased at westmont.edu/music or at the door. For more information, please contact the music department at 805-565-6040 or email [email protected]

Proceeds from the concert benefit Immigrant Hope, the Anti-Defamation League, La Cumbre Junior High School and Westmont Music Scholarships.

The concert features Antonín Dvorák’s “New World Symphony” and Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” which includes a multimedia production.

“Both of these works combine powerful musical elements with emotionally evocative storytelling,” said conductor Michael Shasberger, Adams professor for music and worship at Westmont.

“Dvorak’s blend of American-influenced musical themes with symphonic form creates a brilliant masterpiece,” Shasberger said. “Boyer’s use of symphonic music, reminiscent of the finest examples of film music, tells a powerful story itself.”

Live actors will portray the true stories of seven immigrants who came through Ellis Island. They include Michael Bernard, Tom Hinshaw, Stanley Hoffman, Matthew Tavianini, Erin Brehm, Cheri Steinkellner and Annie Torsiglieri.

The accounts range from an energetic Irishman arriving in the midst of the Roaring ’20s, complete with ragtime music, to a Polish woman escaping the horrors of the Holocaust of World War II, accompanied by a gripping musical score.

“Each begins with the challenging reason for the journey and ends basking in the light of the torch of the Statue of Liberty and the hope that emerges after a perilous ocean journey,” Shasberger sais.

“It’s a great piece of music combined with powerful, poignant and moving stories of real people who have contributed to the story of our country,” he said.

Shasberger says he hopes audience members will leave with an affirmation of our highest ideals as a country and a culture.

“This experience won’t solve the challenging public policy issues around contemporary immigration issues, but I think it can give us all a window into the hope-filled vision of America that we share in common,” he said.

“Perhaps we’ll find a common purpose to work out the thorny issues that face us today,” he said.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 