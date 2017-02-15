Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:07 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Conference Looks at Liberal Arts and Fragile Planet

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 15, 2017 | 1:16 p.m.

Westmont’s Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts will examine ways a liberal arts education might encourage sustainability and ecological efforts at its 16th annual conference March 23-25.

Sessions of the Conversation on the Liberal Arts, “Liberal Arts for a Fragile Planet” are free and open to the public.

Registration, which includes all meals Friday dinner through Saturday lunch, as well as shuttle service between select hotels and the Westmont campus, costs $250 for general admission or $100 for students (graduate or undergraduate).

To register, or for more information, visit westmont.edu/institute or call 565-6124.

Speakers include Andrew Bocarsly, chemistry professor at Princeton University; and Steven Bouma-Prediger, religious studies professor at Hope University and environmental-studies specialist.

Also, Janet Redman, the U.S. policy director at Oil Change International and board of director member of the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives; and Ling Zhang, assistant professor of history at Boston College with an emphasis in environmental science and political ecology.

Said said Christian Hoeckley, director of the Gaede Institute:

“This is a conference where administrators, scholars and practitioners from large universities, small liberal arts colleges, public or private institutions, faith-based institutions and those with no religious affiliation can explore shared challenges from our differing contexts.

“We will consider how a liberal arts education might invite attentiveness to one’s natural environment. We’ll also share ideas for developing and sustaining programs, pedagogies and curricula that more effectively address environmental concern.”

The three-day conference will include a poetry reading from Paul Willis, Westmont professor of English, and Kristin George Bagdanov, Westmont alumna and poetry editor of Ruminate Magazine.

The conference will conclude with a closing lunch at 12:15 p.m. March 25 on Westmont’s Magnolia Lawn.

The Gaede Institute, created in 2001, promotes the continued vitality of the liberal arts tradition in American higher education. In May 2006, Westmont renamed the institute after its founder, former president Stan Gaede.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

