Baseball

Westmont Continues Rolling in Baseball With 8-1 Win

By Westmont Sports Information | February 6, 2018 | 7:45 p.m.

Senior Michael Stefanic went three for four with two RBIs to lead Westmont to a 9-4 baseball win over La Sierra on Tuesday at Russ Carr Field.

Sophomore left-hander Cory Dawson took the mound for the Warriors. He threw three strong innings of one-hit baseball, striking out two and walking none.

 “Cory really set the tempo and the tone for the day, coach Robert Ruiz said. "He threw all of his pitches for strikes. He has a chance to be a really good pitcher. When he pitches like he did today he’s going to give our team a chance to win.”

The Warriors (8-1)m scored three runs in the second. Isaiah Leach reached on an error by the shortstop and Todd Yost singled through the left side, moving Leach to third. Yost advanced second on the throw from the left fielder. Henry Hedeen hit a ground ball to the second baseman and Leach broke for home on contact. La Sierra threw to the plate but the ball skipped past the catcher, allowing Leach to score. Tyler Roper followed with an RBI single through the left side scoring Yost.

Hayden Euper replaced Roper as the courtesy runner and stole second. William Hoyer-Pingle hit an RBI single to center field scoring Euper for the third run of the inning.

Westmont’s offense attacked again in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Roper doubled down the left field line – Euper then re-entered as the courtesy runner. After a fly out, Euper took third base for his second steal of the game. Taylor Garcia hit a two-out RBI single to center field scoring Euper. Taylor Bush walked and Stefanic completed the two-out rally when he doubled down the left field line scoring Garcia and Bush.

