Westmont Continues to Dominate Courts

Warriors again win every match, this time a 9-0 victory over The Master's.

Westmont’s women’s tennis team (3-0) remained perfect Saturday, handing The Master’s (1-2) a 9-0 loss at the Abbott Tennis Courts. The Warriors have won all 27 singles matches and nine doubles matches played this season.

In doubles action, senior Jennie Dunn partnered up with Ilissa Mathews to claim an 8-3 victory over Hannah Leake and Rebekah Kolstad.

Junior Kristen Lee and freshman Erin McGurty battled with Paula Higuchi and Jennifer Baughman, winning 8-6.

Lauren Combs played with Emily Hughes for the first time and the duo claimed an 8-3 win over Christy Baughman and Amy Trae.

In singles, Mathews made quick work of her match against Kolstad, winning 6-1, 6-0, and McGurty defeated Higuchi, 6-3, 6-4. Lee and Dunn won their matches with relative ease, with Lee defeating Jennifer Baughman, 6-3, 6-1, and Dunn beating Christy Baughman, 6-1, 6-4.

Playing against Leake, Combs lost the first set on a tiebreaker that went to 7-5. She then rebounded for a 6-3 win in the second set. The two opponents squared off for a super-breaker to determine the match winner. Leake went ahead 6-3, but Combs came back to force a 7-7 tie before going up 8-7. Leake then built up a 10-9 lead, but once more Combs surged, winning the next three points to claim an 11-9 victory.

Meanwhile, Hughes took hder first set by winning a tiebreaker, 8-6. The second set also went to a tiebreaker, but this time Trae won by the same 8-6 score. That set up another super-breaker. With the score tied at three, Hughes won her serve to go up 4-3. They split the next two points on Trae serves, giving Hughes a 5-4 lead and the next two serves. Hughes won both points putting her up 7-4, a deficit from which Trae would not recover. Hughes claimed the super-breaker and the match with a 10-6 score.

The Warriors will begin Golden State Athletic Conference play Friday in Costa Mesa against No. 4 Vanguard.

Westmont 9, The Master’s 0



Singles

No. 1 — Lauren Combs (Westmont) defeated Hannah Leake (The Master’s) 6-7 (5), 6-3, (11-9)

No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) defeated Revekah Kolstad (The Master’s) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 — Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Paula Higuchi (The Master’s) 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 — Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Jennifer Baugham (The Master’s) 6-3, 6-1

No. 5 — Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Christy Baughman (The Master’s) 6-1, 6-4

No. 6 — Emily Hughes (Westmont) defeated Amy Trae (The Master’s) 7-6 (6), 6-7 (6), (10-6)

Doubles

No. 1 — Jennie Dunn / Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) defeated Hannah Leake/Rebekah Kolstad (The Master’s) 8-3

No. 2 — Kristen Lee / Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Paula Higuchi/Jennifer Baughman (The Master’s) 8-6

No. 3 — Lauren Combs / Emily Hughes (Westmont) defeated Christy Baughman/Amy Trae (The Master’s) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.