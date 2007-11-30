Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:26 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Cult Expert To Appear on A&E Sunday

TV special explores motivations behind doomsday groups with help from Westmont professor and cult expert.

By | November 30, 2007 | 3:49 p.m.

Westmont College professor and cult expert Ron Enroth will be part of an A&E television program that airs at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Mind Control profiles two doomsday Bible groups, Meade Ministries and The House of Yahweh, said Westmont spokesman Scott Craig.

{mosimage}

The program features hidden-camera footage capturing methods used to indoctrinate members, Craig said. A&E is on Cox Cable channel 56 in the Santa Barbara area.

Enroth said he does not know how much of his two-hour interview will be used, but that he was asked to expound upon people’s motives for joining such groups.

“There are lots of folks out there who need focus in their lives,” Enroth said. “These groups are meeting basic needs to belong, to be part of a family.”

Unlike those of the more mainstream religions, he said, the leaders of what have come to be known as “new religious movements” — the term “cult” has become increasingly controversial — tend to be accountable to no one.

“They are ecclesiastical loners,” he said.

Enroth, 69, has appeared on numerous television and radio broadcasts, including NBC Nightly News and Oprah as an expert cult consultant. He is a member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church.

His career launched in the 1970s when he co-authored The Jesus People, a book about a California group founded in 1968 called "The Children of God" — now often referred to as the "sex cult."

That group’s leader, David Berg, made headlines for his religious edicts calling for the female members to have sex in order to gain converts.

Enroth is traveling the East Coast now to study two movements from the 19th century that he believes bear striking resemblance to more recent groups, such as the Children of God and the ill-fated Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas.

One of the groups, called the Shakers, could be considered an opposite to The Children on God in how they swore by celibacy. Enroth said there are just a handful of Shakers left, living in Maine.

The other group, called the Oneida Community, was founded in upstate New York in 1843, and called for people to be promiscuous while eschewing marriage. Although the group’s religious movement fell apart, its legacy remains in the company that it formed: The Oneida Silverware Co.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 