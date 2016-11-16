Westmont Dominates GSAC Volleyball Awards

College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball, the top-ranked team in the NAIA with a record of 31-0, has received multiple honors from the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Libby Dahlberg, Kami Troesh and Cassidy Rea were recognized with the conference's top player awards and the coaching staff also was honored, with head coach Patti Cook named the GSAC Coach of the Year and Ruth McGolpin named the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Dahlberg was honored as the GSAC Player of the Year while Troesh was recognized as the GSAC Libero of the Year. Rea, a right-side hitter from Ventura, was named the GSAC Freshman of the Year.



Named to the All-GSAC Team were junior outside hitter Taylor Beckman of Lake Oswego, Oregon; junior middle blocker Mila Maricic of Harbor City; senior outside hitter Jessica McCann of Lemoore; Dahlberg who is a sophomore middle blocker from Sacramento and Troesh, a senior libero from Newport Beach.



Dahlberg led the GSAC in both attack percentage (.399) and blocks (1.25 per set). She connected for a team-high 287 kills (2.79 per set), tallied 31 solo blocks and 98 block assists. Last season, Dahlberg was named the GSAC Freshman of the Year.



"Libby is very well deserving of this award," said Cook. "Receiving Freshman of the Year last year set her up to have a stand-out season. She has stood out on a stand-out team. When she goes into beast mode, she is unstoppable."



Anchoring the Warrior's back line, Troesh tallied 5.11 digs per set for the Warriors. She also recorded a serve reception percentage of .952 with 415 successful passes.



"It feels really good to see Kami named the Libero of the Year," said Cook. "I felt like she really played well for us last year and the two years before that. It is hard to get liberos nominated for all-conference. For her to get all-conference as well as Libero of the Year is tremendous. She has been a key part of our defense and serve receive. She is the foundation of our offense and extremely well deserving."



Rea made significant contributions to the Warriors success in her first collegiate season. Posting a .343 attack percentage, she connected for 174 kills (1.96 per set). She also produced 70 blocks.



"Cassidy has blown me away with her steady play all year long," said Cook. "I am thrilled that she received this award. It shows the incredible work that she put in over the summer, at the beginning of the season and all throughout the season. She comes by it honestly with a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication. I am really excited about her future in this program."