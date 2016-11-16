Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:49 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Dominates GSAC Volleyball Awards

Sophomore middle Libby Dahlberg is Named Player of the Year, Patti Cook is Coach of the Year

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | November 16, 2016 | 1:45 a.m.

Westmont Volleyball, the top-ranked team in the NAIA with a record of 31-0, has received multiple honors from the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Libby Dahlberg, Kami Troesh and Cassidy Rea were recognized with the conference's top player awards and the coaching staff also was honored, with head coach Patti Cook named the GSAC Coach of the Year and Ruth McGolpin named the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Libby Dahlberg was named the GSAC Player of the Year. Click to view larger
Libby Dahlberg was named the GSAC Player of the Year.

Dahlberg was honored as the GSAC Player of the Year while Troesh was recognized as the GSAC Libero of the Year. Rea, a right-side hitter from Ventura, was named the GSAC Freshman of the Year.
 
Named to the All-GSAC Team were junior outside hitter Taylor Beckman of Lake Oswego, Oregon; junior middle blocker Mila Maricic of Harbor City; senior outside hitter Jessica McCann of Lemoore; Dahlberg who is a sophomore middle blocker from Sacramento and Troesh, a senior libero from Newport Beach.

Dahlberg led the GSAC in both attack percentage (.399) and blocks (1.25 per set). She connected for a team-high 287 kills (2.79 per set), tallied 31 solo blocks and 98 block assists. Last season, Dahlberg was named the GSAC Freshman of the Year.
 
"Libby is very well deserving of this award," said Cook. "Receiving Freshman of the Year last year set her up to have a stand-out season. She has stood out on a stand-out team. When she goes into beast mode, she is unstoppable."
 
Anchoring the Warrior's back line, Troesh tallied 5.11 digs per set for the Warriors. She also recorded a serve reception percentage of .952 with 415 successful passes.
 
"It feels really good to see Kami named the Libero of the Year," said Cook. "I felt like she really played well for us last year and the two years before that. It is hard to get liberos nominated for all-conference. For her to get all-conference as well as Libero of the Year is tremendous. She has been a key part of our defense and serve receive. She is the foundation of our offense and extremely well deserving."
 
Rea made significant contributions to the Warriors success in her first collegiate season. Posting a .343 attack percentage, she connected for 174 kills (1.96 per set). She also produced 70 blocks.
 
"Cassidy has blown me away with her steady play all year long," said Cook. "I am thrilled that she received this award. It shows the incredible work that she put in over the summer, at the beginning of the season and all throughout the season. She comes by it honestly with a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication. I am really excited about her future in this program."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 