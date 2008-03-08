Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Dominates in 6-3 Victory over Sewanee

Warriors sweep doubles play, then split singles action.

By Ron Smith | March 8, 2008 | 6:18 p.m.

No. 25 Westmont defeated Sewanee (Tenn.), also known as The University of the South, 6-3 on
Saturday at the Abbott Tennis Courts. With the victory, Westmont is now 6-4 overall, 1-3 in Golden State Athletic Conference play. Sewanee stands at 4-2.

Westmont freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty joined forces at No. 1 doubles to gut out a 9-8 win over Gabriela Carvalho and Jordan Casey. Freshman Ilissa Mathews and senior Jennie Dunn won on the No. 2 court, defeating Mary Katherine Stone and Shannon Logsdon. At No. 3, juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein cruised to an 8-3 victory over Lindsay Wilburn and Lauren Robbins.

In singles action, Lee defeated Wilburn, 6-1, 6-1, on court four while Dunn notched a 6-2, 6-2 win on court six over Abby Rudd. Klein, playing at No. 5, defeated Derry Roberson, 6-4, 6-4.

Westmont’s fantastic freshmen fought hard at one, two and three, but could not pick up a win on the lower-numbered courts. Combs fell, 6-2, 6-1, to Carvalho at No. 1. McGurty battled Casey in a close match at No. 3, before losing, 7-5, 7-6. After losing the first set, 6-4, to Stone on court two, Mathews came back to win, 6-3, in the second set. That set up a super-tiebreaker that Stone won, 13-11.

Westmont will host Vassar (N.Y.) in a 2 p.m. Tuesday match and will play at Hope International at 10 a.m. March 15 in a GSAC showdown.

Westmont 6, Sewanee 3

Singles
No. 1 — Gabriela Carvalho (Sewanee) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 — Mary Katherine Stone (Sewanee) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-4, 3-6, (13-11)
No. 3 — Jordan Casey (Sewanee) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-5, 7-6
No. 4 — Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Lindsay Wilburn (Sewanee) 6-1, 6-1
No. 5 — Christina Klein (Westmont) defeated Derry Roberson (Sewanee) 6-4, 6-4
No. 6 — Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Abby Rudd (Sewanee) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles
No. 1 — Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Gabriela Carvalho / Jordan Casey (Sewanee) 9-8
No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Mary Katherine Stone / Shannon Logsdon (Sewanee) 8-4
No. 3 — Kristen Lee / Christina Klein (Westmont) defeated Lindsay Wilburn / Lauren Robbins (Sewanee) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 