Westmont Dominates in 6-3 Victory over Sewanee

No. 25 Westmont defeated Sewanee (Tenn.), also known as The University of the South, 6-3 on

Saturday at the Abbott Tennis Courts. With the victory, Westmont is now 6-4 overall, 1-3 in Golden State Athletic Conference play. Sewanee stands at 4-2.



Westmont freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty joined forces at No. 1 doubles to gut out a 9-8 win over Gabriela Carvalho and Jordan Casey. Freshman Ilissa Mathews and senior Jennie Dunn won on the No. 2 court, defeating Mary Katherine Stone and Shannon Logsdon. At No. 3, juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein cruised to an 8-3 victory over Lindsay Wilburn and Lauren Robbins.

In singles action, Lee defeated Wilburn, 6-1, 6-1, on court four while Dunn notched a 6-2, 6-2 win on court six over Abby Rudd. Klein, playing at No. 5, defeated Derry Roberson, 6-4, 6-4.

Westmont’s fantastic freshmen fought hard at one, two and three, but could not pick up a win on the lower-numbered courts. Combs fell, 6-2, 6-1, to Carvalho at No. 1. McGurty battled Casey in a close match at No. 3, before losing, 7-5, 7-6. After losing the first set, 6-4, to Stone on court two, Mathews came back to win, 6-3, in the second set. That set up a super-tiebreaker that Stone won, 13-11.

Westmont will host Vassar (N.Y.) in a 2 p.m. Tuesday match and will play at Hope International at 10 a.m. March 15 in a GSAC showdown.

Westmont 6, Sewanee 3

Singles

No. 1 — Gabriela Carvalho (Sewanee) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 — Mary Katherine Stone (Sewanee) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-4, 3-6, (13-11)

No. 3 — Jordan Casey (Sewanee) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-5, 7-6

No. 4 — Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Lindsay Wilburn (Sewanee) 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 — Christina Klein (Westmont) defeated Derry Roberson (Sewanee) 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 — Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Abby Rudd (Sewanee) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Gabriela Carvalho / Jordan Casey (Sewanee) 9-8

No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Mary Katherine Stone / Shannon Logsdon (Sewanee) 8-4

No. 3 — Kristen Lee / Christina Klein (Westmont) defeated Lindsay Wilburn / Lauren Robbins (Sewanee) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.