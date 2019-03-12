Westmont Downtown Talk Looks at Politics of Immigration

Alister Chapman, professor of history at Westmont, will examine how the issue of immigration has caused an immense amount of division worldwide in a 5:30 p.m. talk Thursday, March 28, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

The Westmont Downtown lecture, How Immigration Became the Dominant Political Issue of Our World, is free to attend. No tickets are required, but limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Immigration has become a major political issue in the United States and a significant divide between the two major parties. The same is true in a number of other countries.

“I’ll look at the economic, political and geopolitical reasons why immigration has become so important for contemporary debate, and compare the situation in the United States with that in the rest of the world,” Chapman said.

“By providing some historical background, I hope to help us understand not just the immigration question but also the way our world is changing under our feet,” he said.

Chapman, who has been teaching at Westmont since 2004, earned a doctorate from Cambridge University in England, where he was born and raised. His

publications include Godly Ambition: John Stott and the Evangelical Movement (Oxford), and Civil Religions in Derby (The Historical Journal, 2016).

He is the author of The Rest of the Iceberg, a blog that explains the history behind the world we see today. He is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

The Westmont Downtown lecture series is sponsored by the Westmont Foundation, which also sponsors the annual Westmont President’s Breakfast. For more information, call 805-565-6051.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.