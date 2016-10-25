Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Westmont Draws With Master’s in GSAC Finale

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | October 25, 2016 | 10:21 p.m.

In their final Golden State Athletic Conference game of the regular season against The Master’s (8-5-4, 4-3-2 GSAC), 11th-ranked Westmont Women’s Soccer (14-2-2, 7-2-1 GSAC) came back from a 1-0 deficit and sent the game into overtime, when Sophie Fuller scored in the 86th minute. Both overtime periods were scoreless, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The first 35 minutes were scoreless until the Mustangs' Jenae Garcia made a short pass to Lynnae George who fired off a shot into the lower right corner of the goal from 15 yards out.

Throughout the second half, the Warriors were relentless in their pursuit to bridge the gap and eventually found the back of the net with only three minutes remaining in the game. The equalizer came after Brooke Lillywhite took a free kick from 22 yards out and found the head of Hailey Parker. The Mustangs’ goal keeper, Jessica Zubia, made the save and punched the ball into the air. Fuller capitalized off of the rebound and headed the ball into the goal.

“On the day, The Master’s played a well fought match. It was a challenge to dig ourselves out of going into half time down 1-0, but we found a way to get a goal late in the second half,” reflected head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "We were glad to see the girls fight and scrap until the finals minutes of the game - Kudos to Hailey Parker for getting on the end of the cross and to Sophie Fuller for capitalizing and putting us in position to go into overtime.”

The Warriors have finished third in regular season conference play and will host one of the two quarterfinal games in the GSAC Tournament against a team to be announced on November 4th.

“We are glad to have a bye this weekend and look forward to hosting the opening round,” said Cappuccilli. “We will have time to regroup and get ready for post season. I firmly believe the best is yet to come for our team. We have players moving toward full form and the team as a whole is moving in that direction as well.”

