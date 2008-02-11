Westmont Drops GSAC Opener

Warriors eke out one singles victory in 8-1 loss to Vanguard.

Westmont’s men’s tennis team opened Golden State Athletic Conference play Monday with an 8-1 loss to Vanguard in Costa Mesa. The Warriors were swept in doubles action, although the No. 2 match went the distance. Vanguard’s Tino Brodar and Thomas Frank eventually won the doubles marathon, defeating freshmen Aaron Cooke and Kent Stormans, 9-8.

At No. 1 doubles, Westmont senior Kyle Godfrey and junior Arthur Kalayian lost to Florian Lemke and Gregory Chevalier, 8-3. Sophomore Ryley Schultz and freshman Chris Hill played on the No. 2 court, where they lost to Garrett Gillon and Blake Lamberth, 8-4.

The Warriors’ lone victory came at No. 6 singles with Hill splitting the first two sets with Lamberth, 4-6 and 7-5, before winning the super-breaker, 10-5. Godfrey lost to Lemke at No. 1, 6-1, 6-1. Cooke fell to Brodar at No. 2, 6-4, 6-1. On No. 3, Chevalier swept Kalayjian, 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 4, Frank defeated Stormans 6-1, 6-2. Martin Park played for the Warriors at No. 5 but lost to Gillon, 6-2, 6-1.

Westmont is now 1-3 overall, 0-1 in league. Vanguard is 1-1, 1-0. The Warriors travel to Biola for a match Friday and play at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday.

Vanguard 8, Westmont 1

Singles

No. 1 — Florian Lemke (Vanguard) defeated Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 — Tino Brodar (Vanguard) defeated Aaron Cooke (Westmont) 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 — Gregory Chevalier (Vanguard) defeated Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 — Thomas Frank (Vanguard) defeated Kent Stormans (Westmont) 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 — Garrett Gillon (Vanguard) defeated Martin Park (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 — Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Blake Lamberth (Vanguard) 4-6, 7-5, (10-5)

Doubles

No. 1 — Florian Lemke/Gregory Chevalier (Vanguard) defeated Kyle Godfrey/Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 8-3

No. 2 — Tino Brodar/Thomas Frank (Vanguard) defeated Aaron Cooke/Kent Stormans (Westmont) 9-8

No. 3 — Garrett Gillon/Blake Lamberth (Vanguard) defeated Ryley Schultz/Chris Hill (Westmont) 8-4

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.