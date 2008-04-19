Westmont Drops Pair to San Diego Christian

Westmont put together 12 hits against San Diego Christian in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Russ Carr Field while starter Eric Gaustad pitched a scoreless seven innings. But it was not quite enough as the Hawks came back with one in the eighth and four in the ninth for a 5-4 win. San Diego Christian took the second game as well, winning 2-0 in seven innings.

Westmont took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning of the first game when freshman first baseman Colten Christianson connected on an RBI-double to left field that scored freshman center fielder Taylor Maddox from third. Maddox had reached base on a single to first with one away. After advancing to second on a balk, Maddox took third on a groundout by freshman third baseman Jordan Bottenfield.

The Warriors added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Bottenfield singled to left to start the inning and advanced to second one out later on a single down the left field line by junior designated hitter Mark Boujikian. With two away, freshman right fielder Terrell Wong delivered an RBI-single to center field.

In the top of the eighth, the Hawks’ Manny Hernandez scored from third on a balk to pull San Diego Christian to within one run. Hernandez had reached on a double to left center with one away and advanced to third when Danny Gonzales lined out to right.

Sean West led off the top of the ninth for the Hawks and was walked by Gaustad. West stole second and then reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Chad Inderwiesche. David Maddox, brother of Westmont’s Taylor Maddox, doubled down the left field line to score West and tie the game at two.

Gaustad was replaced on the mound by senior Jonathan White after pitching eight and one-third innings for the Warriors. He eventually would be charged with three runs on seven hits but did not factor into the decision.

Westmont head coach Scott Deck decided to intentionally walk Andrew Hayashi, who already had connected for three singles in the game. Tyler Perkins was then walked to load the bases with one away. Theron West pinch hit for the Hawks, sending a ground ball to Bottenfield at third base. Bottenfield fired home to catcher Kyle Noe to retire Maddox and prevent the go-ahead run from scoring but leaving the bases loaded. That’s when Hernandez stepped to the plate and cleared the bases with an RBI-triple down the right field line.

Christianson led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to center. One out later, senior Philip Valle flied out to right field, but a Hawks error allowed Christianson to score on the play. With two out, Wong sent the ball over the left field fence for a solo home run that made the score 5-4. He was followed by senior Anthony Martinez, who also cleared the wall, but just to the left of the foul poll. Martinez eventually would walk but the Warriors could not bring him home.

White was charged with the loss while Hawks reliever Jesus Nevarez was awarded the win. Jerry Carmichael picked up a save.

Westmont had trouble generating offense in game two, suffering a shutout in the seven-inning game. Junior Max Gutierrez pitched six innings for the Warriors, giving up two runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking two. Senior Brandon Downs pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Matt Luna pitched a complete game for San Diego Christian, allowing four hits and striking out seven without issuing a walk.

The Warriors will play at Azusa Pacific on Thursday before returning home for a season-ending doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday. Those traveling to campus should be advised that the Montecito Fire Department is conducting a wild fire drill Saturday and all roads to and from campus will be closed from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.