Westmont Drops Third Straight After Hot Start

Baseball

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Baseball (11-5, 4-3 GSAC) ranked at number 21 in the NAIA, dropped a non-conference match-up with Hope International (10-6, 7-5) on Tuesday afternoon at Russ Carr Field. The loss was the third in a row for the Warriors.

The Royals and Warriors each scored a single run in the first inning. Hope International's run came off an RBI-single by Jose Tejada that drove in Cameron Baranek. Westmont was the result of an RBI-double down the left field line by Derek Rodigo that brought home Shane Soria.

Neither team scored again until the sixth inning. In the top of the sixth, Will Davis doubled to left field to drive in Sean David Clark That put the Royals up 2-1. The Warriors responded in the bottom half of the sixth with a pair of runs to go up 3-2. Michael Stefanic singled to left to score Connor McManigal. Then, Luke Coffey hit a ground ball to second with the bases loaded bring home Soria.

While that would be the end of the scoring for Westmont, Hope International would add three runs in the seventh and three more in the ninth.

Westmont starter Grant Gardner received a no-decision after pitching six innings. Gardner allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out seven and walked one. Reliever Cory Dawson was charged with the loss.

Hope International reliever Chris Dixon picked up the win. Dixon went two innings without allowing a hit or a run. He struck out one and walked three.

Next up for the Warriors is a three-game series with The Master's (13-11, 4-5) on Friday and Saturday. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.