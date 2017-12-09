Westmont Edges Cal Lutheran 53-50

College Basketball

(THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.) Despite a slow start in the first quarter, #11 Westmont Women's Basketball (6-3) recorded a 53-50 win over the Regals of California Lutheran (5-2) on Saturday afternoon. Freshman guard Lauren Tsuneishi tallied 17 points and senior forward Lauren McCoy scored 15 points in the Warrior win. Both players pulled down six rebounds.

Westmont made just one of 16 attempts from the field in the first quarter and was trailing 12-3 at the end of the first frame. However, the Warriors turned things around in the second quarter, scoring on seven of 14 attempts from the floor. McCoy connected on four of five attempts and Tsuneishi hit two three-point shots to help the Warriors end the half tied at 20.

Trailing by 14 points (17-3) with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter, the Warriors began a 17-3 run with a layup by McCoy and a three-pointer by Tsuneishi. After a free throw by Cal Lutheran's Kiana Gray made the score 18-8, McCoy scored on another layup and Madison Kast connected from long range to make the score 18-13.

Gray, scored on a layup before Westmont finished off the quarter with seven straight points – a three-pointer by Tsuneishi and two layups by McCoy.

After both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter, the game came down to the final frame. Gray, who tallied 10 points in the game, put the Regals back on top with a layup before Tsuneishi answered in kind. Natalie Ruhl scored on a jumper in the paint to restore a two-point advantage to the Regals.

McCoy was fouled on each of the next possession and sank three of four free throw attempts to put the Warriors on top 38-37 with 6:01 to play. A three-point bucket by Danielle Roumbas with 5:36 to play put the Regals up by two before a layup by Kast tied the game at 40.

With 4:32 to play, Kayla Watterson laid the ball in the basket to give the Royals what would prove to be their last lead of the game. With 4:07 to play, Tsuneishi recorded her third three-pointer of the game to give Westmont a 43-42 advantage.

On each of the Regals' next two possessions, Jae Ferrin stole the ball to prevent California Lutheran from scoring. Ferrin tallied four of the Warriors' 12 steals. A technical foul on Watterson sent Tsuneishi to the charity stripe where she extended the Warriors' lead to 44-42.

After another layup by McCoy, Kailee Yap reduced Westmont's lead to one with a bucket from beyond the arc. However, two more free throws by Tsuneishi and a layup by Morgan Haskin gave Westmont its largest lead of the game (50-45) with just 40 seconds to play.

Kiana drew the Regals to within two points on an "and-one" play with 20 seconds remaining before the Regals fouled Tsuneishi on the inbounded play. Tsuneishi sank both free throws to make the score 52-48. A pair of free throws by Grace Derksen accounted for the final points for California Lutheran and another free throw by Tsuneishi completed the scoring with six seconds showing on the clock.

The Warriors are next scheduled to play on Friday, December 15 when they host #12 Montana Western at 5:30 p.m