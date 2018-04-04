Westmont Edges Marymount 1-0 in Defensive Showdown

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Freshman Savannah Scott scored the game's lone goal in the 60th minute as No. 6 Westmont Women's Soccer (5-1) claimed a 1-0 victory over the Mariners of Marymount (0-4-1) on Saturday afternoon at Thorrington Field.

As the Warriors' first shot on goal of the game, the score came as a welcome relief for the Warriors.

The Warriors created a dangerous scoring opportunity in the 42nd minute when Ariel Johnston dribbled toward the six-yard box and passed the ball along the ground in front of the goal. Two Westmont attackers were in the area, but neither could get to the ball that rolled past the face of the goal before being cleared by a Mariners' defender.

Beginning in the 57th minute, the Westmont defense held up despite two shots on goal and three corner kicks that took place within a minute and one-half span. Westmont keeper Gabi Haw punched away hard driven shots from Elise Padilla and Andrea Alvarez that were on target to sneak under the crossbar.

Scott's goal came as a result of a give-and-go from Katelyn Merrell at the top of the box. Merrell's pass connected with Scott who had gotten ahead of the defender. Scott dribble toward goal and beat the keeper with a shot from eight yards out.

"I appreciated our ability to play at pace within tight space," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli about the goal. "To combine on the top of the 18 is not an easy feat. That goal was a good moment for us because that is something we have been working on in our training segments – being able to combine out of tight pressure and in tight space. I was happy we were able to pull one off in that moment."

The Warriors came close to converting several more times, but just missed. Alanna Richards recorded Westmont's second shot on goal in the 69th minute when she headed a cross from Haylee Lopes toward the goal. The ball was to the right of the keeper but a Marymount defender was able to prevent it from entering the goal.

A shot by Destinee Adams in the 72nd minute clanged off the crossbar, as did a shot by Merrell in the 85th minute. In the 88th minute, Haley Partook drove a ball on the ground across the face of a crowded goal, but neither Warriors nor Mariners were able to get to it.

The Warriors outshot the Mariners by one (15 to 14), but Marymount put one more shot on frame (five to four). Haw was credited with five saves and the shutout.

Next up for the Warriors is a game at Azusa Pacific on Friday, September 15. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.