Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Education Department Earns Accreditation

Evaluation finds school's value to the community

Westmont education department members Heather Bergthold, Andrew Mullen, back; Michelle Hughes Jane Wilson, front. Click to view larger
Westmont education department members Heather Bergthold, Andrew Mullen, back; Michelle Hughes Jane Wilson, front. (Westmont College)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | June 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has given full accreditation to the Westmont College Department of Education.

The site visit team report says through interviews with stakeholders and school partners, it is clear the local school community benefits from graduates of Westmont’s education department.

“Employers consistently spoke of their desire to hire Westmont program completers because of their commitment to the ‘whole child,' ” the report says.

“District-employed supervisors stated in interviews that they preferred to host Westmont candidates for student teaching because it positively impacted their own instructional design and practices, as well as promoted growth in their P-12 students," the report states.

“As one school partner stated, Westmont is ‘a pillar of hope in our community,’” the report states.

The program was evaluated on Common Standards, which are larger issues of goals and institutional support, and Program Standards, which are more detailed matters related to the Multiple Subject (or elementary) and Single Subject (secondary) programs.

At Westmont, students can earn Single Subject Teaching credentials in art, biology, chemistry, English, history, kinesiology, music, physics and Spanish.

Provost Mark Sargent said he is grateful for the education faculty and staff, Michelle Hughes, Andrew Mullen, Jane Wilson and Heather Bergthold, who prepared for the review process.

“The education department has worked hard to cultivate a strong relationship with the local community and the local schools over the years, and that is apparent in the exceptional record of job placements,” Sargent said.

In recent years, 95 percent of graduates landed teaching positions within one year of graduation. Another strength is that about 70 percent of liberal studies students at Westmont are able to earn a bachelor of arts and teaching credential in four years instead of five.

Each year, Westmont partners with more than 120 teachers and administrators from diverse K-12 schools.

“Our education program is successful thanks, in large measure, to the close ties we have with our local school community,” said Wilson, chair of the education department.

“Our cooperating teachers warmly welcome Westmont student teachers because they find them well-trained, committed to the whole child, and possessing strong moral character," Wilson said.

"They remark with great appreciation how the Westmont professors draw upon their own K-12 teaching experience to offer insightful weekly feedback to the student teachers,” she said.

Westmont graduates teach in public and private schools locally and throughout California as well as Washington, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Korea, Japan, China and Micronesia.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 