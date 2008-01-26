Westmont Engineers Sweep of Caltech

A break in the rain allowed Westmont’s men’s tennis team (1-1) to sneak in its match against California Institute of Technology (0-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Montecito campus. Despite a lack of practice during the week because of the weather, the Warriors romped to a 9-0 victory over the Beavers. The match started under clear skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Senior team captain Kyle Godfrey recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Vivek Narsimhan at No. 1 singles.

"It was a mixture of excitement and nervousness," Godfrey said of the match. "You don’t know how you are going to perform because you haven’t been out there in so long. But it was good to be on the court with all the guys and play again. My opponent was a good player. I was struggling to find my game because of the time off and needed to calibrate my shots. After being out there for awhile, it felt good."

Freshman Aaron Cooke played at No. 2 singles, defeating Rico Chiu, 6-0, 6-0. On the No. 3 court, freshman Kent Storman defeated Ilya Shadrin, 6-1, 6-0. Freshman Chris Hill played at No. 5 and defeated Pradeep Bugga 6-0, 6-0, and sophomore Ryley Schultz won, 6-0, 6-4, over Karthik Narsimhan at No. 6.

The gutsy performance of the day was No. 4, with sophomore Arthur Kalayjian defeating Ram Kansasamy, 6-0, 6-0. Kalayjian had been battling the flu for the last several days but managed to hang on until the end of the singles matches and pick up the victory.

The doubles matches, played after the singles, began as the skies clouded up and the temperature began to drop. Schultz and Cooke teamed up at No. 2 doubles to defeat Warren Cai and Karthik Narsimhan, 8- 0. At No. 1 doubles, Godfrey and Storman earned an 8-2 victory over Shadrin and Vivek Narsimhan. On the No. 3 court, Hill and freshman Nick Tomic defeated Chiu and Saurab Pandey, 8-4.

Singles

No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) defeated Vivek Narsimhan (Caltech), 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Rico Chiu (Caltech), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Ilya Shadrin (Caltech), 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 — Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) defeated Ram Kandasamy (Caltech), 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 — Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Pradeep Bugga (Caltech), 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 — Ryley Schultz (Westmont) defeated Karthik Narsimhan (Caltech), 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey/Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Vivek Narsimhan/Ilya Shadrin (Caltech), 8-2

No. 2 — Ryley Schultz/Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Warren Cai/Karthik Narsimhan (Caltech), 8-0

No. 3 — Nick Tomic/Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Rico Chiu/Saurab Pandey (Caltech), 8-4

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.