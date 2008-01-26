Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Engineers Sweep of Caltech

Warriors weather week off to claim singles, doubles wins.

By Ron Smith | January 26, 2008 | 5:36 p.m.

A break in the rain allowed Westmont’s men’s tennis team (1-1) to sneak in its match against California Institute of Technology (0-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Montecito campus. Despite a lack of practice during the week because of the weather, the Warriors romped to a 9-0 victory over the Beavers. The match started under clear skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Senior team captain Kyle Godfrey recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Vivek Narsimhan at No. 1 singles.

"It was a mixture of excitement and nervousness," Godfrey said of the match. "You don’t know how you are going to perform because you haven’t been out there in so long. But it was good to be on the court with all the guys and play again. My opponent was a good player. I was struggling to find my game because of the time off and needed to calibrate my shots. After being out there for awhile, it felt good."

Freshman Aaron Cooke played at No. 2 singles, defeating Rico Chiu, 6-0, 6-0. On the No. 3 court, freshman Kent Storman defeated Ilya Shadrin, 6-1, 6-0. Freshman Chris Hill played at No. 5 and defeated Pradeep Bugga 6-0, 6-0, and sophomore Ryley Schultz won, 6-0, 6-4, over Karthik Narsimhan at No. 6.

The gutsy performance of the day was No. 4, with sophomore Arthur Kalayjian defeating Ram Kansasamy, 6-0, 6-0. Kalayjian had been battling the flu for the last several days but managed to hang on until the end of the singles matches and pick up the victory.

The doubles matches, played after the singles, began as the skies clouded up and the temperature began to drop. Schultz and Cooke teamed up at No. 2 doubles to defeat Warren Cai and Karthik Narsimhan, 8- 0. At No. 1 doubles, Godfrey and Storman earned an 8-2 victory over Shadrin and Vivek Narsimhan. On the No. 3 court, Hill and freshman Nick Tomic defeated Chiu and Saurab Pandey, 8-4.

Singles
No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) defeated Vivek Narsimhan (Caltech), 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Rico Chiu (Caltech), 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Ilya Shadrin (Caltech), 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 — Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) defeated Ram Kandasamy (Caltech), 6-0, 6-0
No. 5 — Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Pradeep Bugga (Caltech), 6-0, 6-0
No. 6 — Ryley Schultz (Westmont) defeated Karthik Narsimhan (Caltech), 6-0, 6-4

Doubles
No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey/Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Vivek Narsimhan/Ilya Shadrin (Caltech), 8-2
No. 2 — Ryley Schultz/Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Warren Cai/Karthik Narsimhan (Caltech), 8-0
No. 3 — Nick Tomic/Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Rico Chiu/Saurab Pandey (Caltech), 8-4

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 