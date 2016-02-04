Westmont Erupts Early, Romps to Mercy-Rule Baseball Victory

Baseball

Westmont exploded for eight runs in the first two innings and rolled to 16-5 baseball win over Providence Christian on Thursday.

The game at Russ Carr Field was called after seven innings due to the NAIA mercy rule.





"I was happy with our intent," said Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz, explaining 'intent' as "playing the game with a good level of focus, believing in a pitch and throwing it with conviction and taking good swings with good intent behind them. We did a good job with that throughout the game."



Right-handed starter Brendon Shoemake picked up the win for the Warriors (3-1). The senior transfer pitched five innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on eight hits. Shoemake struck out eight and issued two walks.



"I was really happy with Brendon's start on the mound," said Ruiz. "I thought he did a really nice job. We were trying to get him some competitive innings and get him in rhythm. He handled some adversity early in the game when we lost a ball in the lights and committed an error that resulted in three runs. Brendon kept his composure and did a good job of staying in the strike zone and not giving into the situation."



At the plate, Derrik Rodigo went two for two with a sacrifice fly and a walk to record two runs and five RBIs. Jarrett Costa went three for four with a walk. He scored three times and drove in three. Alika McGuire went two for five with the bat and scored three times.