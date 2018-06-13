Westmont Escapes With Overtime Win at Vanguard

College Basketball

Westmont worked overtime to defeat Vanguard, 80-76, in a Golden State Athletic Conference men’s basketball game on Thursday in Costa Mesa.

The NAIA eighth-ranked Warriors (22-6, 11-2) got 25 points from Olisa Nwachie, 17 of them coming from the free-throw line. He made 17 of 20. Sean Harman made 7 of 12 shots from the floor and scored 18 points, Kyle Scalmanini had 13 points and Jerry Karczewski added 10 points and four assists.

Scalmanini was huge for Westmont in the overtime, scoring seven of the team's 14 points.

In regulation, the Warriors made up a 10-point deficit in the last 3:30.

The victory combined with a loss by The Master's against Hope International puts Westmont one game behind first-place Master's going into the regular-season finales on Saturday. Westmont plays at Hope (10-3) while Master's (12-1) visits Vanguard (10-3).