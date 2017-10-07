Westmont Falls 1-0 to Vanguard in Battle of Goliaths

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) In a match-up of top-10 teams, #6 Westmont Women's Soccer (10-2-1, 4-1-1 GSAC) fell 1-0 to #7 Vanguard (10-3, 6-0) in a Golden State Athletic Conference showdown at Thorrington Field.

The Warriors had trouble generating offensive opportunities, tallying just three shots on goal – all in the second half.

Defensively, the Warriors faced 15 shots, nine on goal, stopping all but one.

"I'm proud of how our backline carried themselves through the match," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "They showed grit during pressurized situations and handled themselves well, even with the adversity of going down a goal."

Vanguard's goal came in the 51st minute when Anna Montemor escaped two Westmont defenders in the left corner and fired a shot toward goal. The ball grazed off the head of another Westmont player and found a home in the side netting.

"Ultimately, a loss in conference is always tough," acknowledge Cappuccilli. "However, it will be necessary for us to regroup and repurpose our disappointment - with growth and a positive response.

"At this point, our response towards this match will reveal our true character as a team. I'm confident this result can serve as a character builder."

With today's result, Westmont finds itself in third place in the GSAC standings with a total of 13 points (three points for each win, one for a tie.) Just ahead of the Warriors is #9 The Master's (12-2, 5-1) with 15 points.

On Saturday, as part of Homecoming festivities, the Warriors will have a chance to move ahead of the Mustangs when they face off at noon on Thorrington Field.