Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Falls 1-0 to Vanguard in Battle of Goliaths

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | October 7, 2017 | 9:02 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) In a match-up of top-10 teams, #6 Westmont Women's Soccer (10-2-1, 4-1-1 GSAC) fell 1-0 to #7 Vanguard (10-3, 6-0) in a Golden State Athletic Conference showdown at Thorrington Field.

The Warriors had trouble generating offensive opportunities, tallying just three shots on goal – all in the second half.

Defensively, the Warriors faced 15 shots, nine on goal, stopping all but one.

"I'm proud of how our backline carried themselves through the match," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "They showed grit during pressurized situations and handled themselves well, even with the adversity of going down a goal."

Vanguard's goal came in the 51st minute when Anna Montemor escaped two Westmont defenders in the left corner and fired a shot toward goal. The ball grazed off the head of another Westmont player and found a home in the side netting.

"Ultimately, a loss in conference is always tough," acknowledge Cappuccilli. "However, it will be necessary for us to regroup and repurpose our disappointment - with growth and a positive response.

"At this point, our response towards this match will reveal our true character as a team. I'm confident this result can serve as a character builder."

With today's result, Westmont finds itself in third place in the GSAC standings with a total of 13 points (three points for each win, one for a tie.) Just ahead of the Warriors is #9 The Master's (12-2, 5-1) with 15 points.

On Saturday, as part of Homecoming festivities, the Warriors will have a chance to move ahead of the Mustangs when they face off at noon on Thorrington Field.    

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 