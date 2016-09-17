Westmont Falls at Point Loma, 3-1

Soccer

In a battle between coaching brothers, Phil Wolf's Point Loma men's soccer team defeated Dave Wolf's Westmont Warriors, 3-1, in a nonconference match in San Diego on Saturday. All of the scoring occurred in the first half. In just the fourth minute, Indiana Fuller touched in a pass from Will Cline to put the Sea Lions up 1-0. Cline then scored the next two goals. Westmont's lone goal came in the 41st minute when Gabe Thurner converted a penalty kick. The game brought to a conclusion the Warriors' non-conference season. Both of the Warriors' losses have come against NCAA Division II teams. Against NAIA schools, the Warriors are 3-0. Next week, Westmont begins Golden State Athletic Conference play. On Tuesday, the Warriors will travel to Fullerton for a game against Hope International (5-0-2). On Saturday, Westmont will host San Diego Christian (5-3) in a men's and women's doubleheader. The men will play first at noon, followed by the women at 2:30.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >