Westmont Falls to Menlo in 11 Innings

Baseball

Westmont rallied to tie Menlo in the seventh, but the visiting Oaks scored in the bottom of the 11th and beat the Warriors 3-2 in a rain make-up game at Russ Carr Field on Thursday.

Menlo was designated the home team for the game, which was originally scheduled at Menlo.

With runners at first and second, Julian Jarrard pulled a ball down the left-field line to score the game-winning run.

Westmont falls to 22-13 and 8-9 in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Menlo is 27-9, 13-4.

Down 2-0, the Warriors tied the game in the top of the seventh. After Michael Stefanic led off the inning with a single up the middle, Derek Rodigo doubled down the right field line, advancing Stefanic to third. Michael Pollex came up next and shot a ground ball to the first baseman's right. The ball got past the Aliamus but was fielded by the second baseman Dalton Maxwell who tossed it to the pitcher covering the bag. Pollex, hustling down the line, was called safe at first as Stefanic scored and Rodigo advanced to third.

An attempted squeeze play worked out to the Warriors' advantage when Luke Coffey bunted to the right of the mound for a single, bringing home Rodigo. Unfortunately, the Warriors were unable to plate any more runs in the inning.