Westmont Finishes Hope Classic With 103-79 Rout

College Basketball

Westmont Men's Basketball shot the lights out in their final game of the Hope Classic Tuesday night, defeating the Sentinels of Nebraska Christian 103-79.

The Warriors shot 61 percent from the field and finished with five players in double figures.

Sophomore guard Kyle Scalmanini led the Warriors (5-1) with 19 points, while recording eight assists and six rebounds. Matthew Hudgins continued his stellar play, scoring 15 points, making 3 of 4 shots from long range.

“I really like the way Kyle Scalmanini continues to play basketball. I loved his passing today,” said Westmont head coach John Moore.

Gyse Hulsebosch and Cade Roth both contributed 13 points. Hulsebosch also had four assists and five rebounds while Roth made 2 of 5 shots from three-point distance and hauled in four rebounds.

Nebraska Christian jumped out to an early 9-0 lead to start the game, but the Warriors countered with runs of their own. Westmont closed the first half with a 50-26 run.

In the second half, the Warriors maintained the same mindset and outlasted the Sentinel’s with phenomenal bench play and defensive intensity.

The second unit for Westmont was led by Matthew Schmidt's 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting. Desean Scott and Matthew Ramon added eight points each.