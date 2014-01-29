Westmont’s Gayle Beebe to Be Keynote Speaker for Good Friday Breakfast

Dr. Gayle Beebe, Westmont College’s eighth president, will be the keynote speaker at the 37th Annual Good Friday Breakfast on April 18.

The annual Good Friday Breakfast brought to the community by the Channel Islands YMCA since 1978 is a Christian outreach program, focusing on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ, is open to the public and will be held in the Ballroom at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast and will conclude by 8:50 a.m.

An active scholar, Beebe’s latest book is The Shaping of an Effective Leader: Eight Formative Principles of Leadership (InterVarsity Press, 2011). He co-authored Longing for God: Seven Paths of Christian Devotion with Richard Foster (InterVarsity Press, 2009), and spent five years working with Foster, Dallas Willard, Lynda Graybeal and Thomas Oden to produce the acclaimed Life with God Bible.

Beebe attended Westmont for a semester in 1980 while earning his bachelor’s degree at George Fox University in Oregon. He received master’s degrees in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, in philosophy of religion and theology from Claremont Graduate University, and in business administration in strategic management from the Peter F. Drucker School at Claremont Graduate University. He completed his doctorate in philosophy of religion and theology at Claremont Graduate University in 1997.

Prior to leading Spring Arbor University, he served as dean of the school of theology at Azusa Pacific University. Under his leadership, Spring Arbor was named a top-tier university by U.S. News & World Report.

Beebe serves on the boards of Santa Barbara’s United Way, the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra, the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, and the Christian College Consortium. He and his wife, Pam, have three children.

Brian Gough, partner with Howell, Moore & Gough LLP and Channel Islands YMCA board member, will emcee, and music will be provided by Joyce Reed and Shalen Williams of Lewis Chapel.

Table sponsorships: Gold, $1,000; Silver, $500 and Bronze, $300. Individual tickets are $40. Click here to purchase online or call 805.687.7720 x257.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.